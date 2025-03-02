Pixel 9a colors seemingly confirmed by new leak

The Google Pixel 8a currently tops our list of the best cheap phones you can buy, but likely not for too much longer. The Pixel 9a is expected this month, and all signs point to it maintaining the line’s competitive $499 starting price for another year.

We’ve previously heard that the Pixel 9a will come in at least four different shades, and an unusual leak from Android Authority has seemingly confirmed them. No, it’s not official renders of the handsets, rather it’s leaked wallpapers of what you can expect to see on your lock and home screens.

How are the two connected? Well, historically, Google has included a backdrop with colors to compliment the shell of the device. So given that the eight wallpapers showcased here — one for light mode and another for dark — all match the leaked colors, it’s another sign that the earlier leaks were legitimate.

You can see the full range of wallpapers below.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

The wallpapers appear to be a more abstract render of the flower patterns that the site leaked last year. Here they are, for reference.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

You can match those to the previously leaked renders, with the previous wallpapers in place. The colors are rumored to be Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Iris (purple) and Raspberry (pink).

(Image credit: @Sudhanshu1414 on X)

While the range of Pixel 9a colors is interesting, it’s what’s on the inside of the phones that counts, and it looks like Google is set to launch another fantastic budget buy.

We’re expecting the phone to inherit the same Tensor G4 chip that powers the Pixel 9, with a decent 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with a 256GB version available for a bit more money. The battery is rumored to hit 5,100mAh, which is only a small boost on the 8a’s 4,492mAh cell, but bigger is still better.

In terms of design, the iconic camera bar present on all Google handsets since the Pixel 6 is rumored to be dropped in favor of a small oval containing two cameras: a 48-megapixel main lens and a 13-megapixel sensor for ultra-wide shots. Notably, that’s seemingly a downgrade from the 64-megapixel main sensor on the 8a, but the new model is expected to have a wider aperture, so image quality may still improve.



We’ll likely find out very soon. Although the Pixel 8a won’t celebrate its first birthday until May, the Pixel 9a is expected in a matter of weeks, with a March 18 release date tipped.