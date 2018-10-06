10 Essential Assassin's Creed Odyssey Tips

Assassin's Creed Odyssey has arrived, and if the reviews are any indication, you'llprobably want to play it. As the Peloponnesian War begins in earnest, you'll have to discover what happened to your wayward family, unearth the shadowy forces behind the conflict and research the legacy of an ancient First Civilization that shaped all human life on Earth.

In other words, there's a lot to do, and not all of it is easy. While Assassin's Creed Odyssey follows a reasonable difficulty curve, there are still a few things you can do to help streamline your 50-plus-hour trek through Greece. Read on to find a few tips that can take you from the depths of Tartarus to the heights of Mount Olympus.

Credit: Tom's Guide