15 Amazing Photos from Marvel's Spider-Man
Bring me pictures of Spider-Man!
Beating up thugs and swinging through New York City in Marvel's Spider-Man is a blast, but capturing those moments on camera is even better. Insomniac's open-world superhero romp has one of the best photo modes in years, and the Spider-Man PS4 community has already crafted troves of creative shots that look ripped right out of the wall-crawler's movies and comic books. As such, we've rounded up our favorite Spidey shots from the web, and picked one overall winner whose photography would make even J. Jonah Jameson swoon.
Spoiler Warning: We've kept this roundup free of story spoilers, but there are many unlockable suits featured in the following photos. If you want to be surprised by the game's costumes, proceed at your own risk.
Spidey vs. Mister Negative
When an attack combo leads to an electric, nearly out-of-body experience. (via @90sGamer32)
8 Miles of Manhattan
What if you only had one web-shot, one Spidey-opportunity… (via @Allday_Digital)
Cleanup duty
Spidey steps in for the Department of Sanitation. (via @henrytcasey)
Spider-Rock
Spider-man, spider-man, rocks out harder than every other hero can. (via @BadGamerElite)
The great ascent
We could see this shot in the next Spider-movie. (via @liquid_gaming)
Game time
Even Spider-Man needs a minute to unwind at the local arcade. (via @thaKingRocka)
Ride the lightning
Diving headfirst into my problems like… (via @Mickeysei34)
Grand Central Spidey
Nobody stands in Spidey's way when it comes to getting to a train. (via @Assassina_San)
Just hangin'
"These webs should hold … but, for how long?" (via @Nick_Marseil)
Comic relief
Spidey leaps out of the pages of his classic comic books to say hi for the camera. (via @MikeAndronico)
Leap of faith
Peter Parker takes yet another leap of faith. (via @rihannanamator)
Nighttime patrol
Why, why does Spider-Man always enter these sketchy alley-ways? (via @Nick_Marseil)
Back issues
Spider-Man poses for his latest comic cover in the Velocity Suit, which was designed exclusively for this game. (via @Alejandroid1979)
Stopping short
*record scratch* You're probably wondering how I got here. So am I. (via @luimi_p)
Winner!
We've seen plenty of spectacular Spidey shots, but this incredibly lifelike close-up looks like a preview of the next Spider-Man movie. Congratulations, @Nick_Marseil!