15 Amazing Photos from Marvel's Spider-Man

Bring me pictures of Spider-Man!

Beating up thugs and swinging through New York City in Marvel's Spider-Man is a blast, but capturing those moments on camera is even better. Insomniac's open-world superhero romp has one of the best photo modes in years, and the Spider-Man PS4 community has already crafted troves of creative shots that look ripped right out of the wall-crawler's movies and comic books. As such, we've rounded up our favorite Spidey shots from the web, and picked one overall winner whose photography would make even J. Jonah Jameson swoon.

Spoiler Warning: We've kept this roundup free of story spoilers, but there are many unlockable suits featured in the following photos. If you want to be surprised by the game's costumes, proceed at your own risk.