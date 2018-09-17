The 16 Best Photo Modes in Video Games

Gran Turismo Sport

GT Sport's photo mode might just be the best of any modern racer, because it's extremely versatile and chock-full of granular settings that real-world shutterbugs will appreciate. The "camera" in GT Sport is based on realistic parameters, using real photography jargon and units that behave the same way as they would in the real world. That may be overwhelming for those who aren't well-versed in photography, but people who can tell the difference between f-stops and shutter speeds will find themselves right at home. And while you could take a shot of your car mid-replay, just as you can in any racing title, the Scapes mode provides over 1,000 3D-aware photographs in which players can place these meticulously detailed cars, blurring the line between what's digital and what's real. These aren't static scenes, either; the cars cast shadows on the environments and pick up reflections from the surroundings. It's really magic, and it's perhaps the greatest breakthrough in video game photography this generation. — Adam Ismail

Credit: Sony