The 16 Best Photo Modes in Video Games
The best photo modes in games
Thanks to the recent explosion of photo modes in video games, capturing great moments from our favorite games has become just as fun as playing them. Commonly found in (but not limited to) open-world action games, photo modes allow you to take a step back from your avatar, capturing cool kills, stunning vistas and funny mishaps with all kinds of cool filters and effects. If you're an aspiring in-game photographer, these are the best games in which to hone your craft.
Credit: Sony
God of War
To have a great photo mode, you must first develop a beautiful game. That's what Sony's Santa Monica Studio did when it created God of War (2018). This long-awaited continuation of the God of War series scales back the rage while upping the drama. As Greek demigod Kratos and his eager son, Atreus, journey across the Norselands, they see plenty of breathtaking sights, from fiery trolls, to imposing mountains, to the colossalJörmungandr itself. To stop and admire the scenery, you can activate photo mode. This lets you scroll around the scene, control your aperture and depth of field, add filters, adjust exposure, add borders, and even tweak your characters' facial expressions. Showcase the drama as Kratos disembowels a bloodthirsty demon — or watch him give his best "just another day at the office" smirk. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Sony
Forza Motorsport 7
One of the benchmarks for photography in modern games, Microsoft's racing franchises have always enjoyed deep, yet easy-to-use photo modes that help you make the most out of the games' hundreds of vehicles and plethora of locales. The minimalist interface makes it convenient to see what your shot looks like in real time, without having to keep toggling menus. We're particularly excited to see the kinds of jaw-dropping shots of Forza Horizon 4's United Kingdom that photographers will start cranking out after that game releases in October. — Adam Ismail
Credit: Microsoft
Super Mario Odyssey
It was only a matter of time before Nintendo embraced the photo-mode craze, and Super Mario Odyssey shows just how great the Big N is at putting its spin on a tried-and-true feature. Odyssey's photo mode offers the standard suite of filters you'd expect from a big sandbox game, alongside fun extras that make Mario's latest outing look like a Game Boy or Super Nintendo game. Factor in the game's already vibrant, creative levels and Mario's myriad of fun costumes, and you've got endless options for taking fun and silly shots of everyone's favorite plumber. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Nintendo
Horizon Zero Dawn
One of the best-optimized games for the PlayStation 4 Pro, Horizon Zero Dawn looks glorious in HDR at 4K resolution. And while I can't imagine anyone getting tired of hunting robotic beasts with only a bow and arrow and a handful of gadgets, there comes a time when any robo-hunter needs to stop and smell the techno-roses. For those moments, you absolutely need to take time to snap a few photos using the integrated photo mode. HZD offers a deep cache of tools, allowing artistic gamers to adjust depth of field, brightness, color and aperture, to name a few of the options. And if you're really feeling fancy, you can slap a border around your photographic masterpiece. — Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Sony
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Hellblade is, hands down, one of the most visually gorgeous and terrifying games of all time, and the lack of HUD throughout the game enhances that effect. Whether you're in the midst of a deadly battle with the fire giant Surt or traversing across the deceptively peaceful wasteland on the road to Helheim, every scene looks breathtaking. The best part of Hellblade's photo mode is being able to highlight the insanity that the game portrays so well. With the photo mode settings, you can remove Senua or the enemies completely from the shot and mess with filters, lighting and visual effects to make your shot look even more creepy or pretty. — Rami Tabari
Credit: Ninja Theory
Marvel's Spider-Man
If you've been on Twitter in the weeks following the launch of Marvel's Spider-Man, there's a good chance you've stumbled on a picture of Spidey taking a selfie with a bunch of webbed-up bad guys. Spider-Man has one of the best photo modes in years, allowing you to adorn your pictures with cool cinematic filters and nostalgic comic-book frames; you can even take virtual selfies in front of the Empire State Building or Avengers Tower. It certainly doesn't hurt that Insomniac's stunning re-creation of New York City — not to mention Spider-Man's trove of unlockable suits — give you a huge sandbox of options for capturing the ultimate superhero shot. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Sony
Uncharted 4
Swinging across a perilous ravine, sprinting from a runaway truck or climbing a colossal, ancient statue, Nathan Drake rarely stands still. That makes a photo mode tricky, because photos, by definition, can capture only still images. As such, Uncharted 4's photo mode has a few useful features to give your creations a kinesthetic quality. In addition to employing standard tricks like adjusting focus, aperture and depth of field, you can also add motion blur and an effect called "chromatic aberration," which makes color fade as you get farther from your photo's subject. Of course, if you just want to show off the game's impressive landscapes, you can make characters completely transparent — but half the fun is seeing just how far Nate is willing to go in pursuit of treasure. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Sony
No Man's Sky
No Man's Sky has evolved from a mediocre game to a pretty great one over the years, but one thing's been a constant: Hello Games' sandbox space adventure is absolutely beautiful. Nowhere is that more evident than in the game's photo mode, which allows you to capture the colorful planets, striking wildlife and breathtaking space vistas of No Man's Sky from all kinds of angles. The game's photo mode gives you a ton of control over your shots, allowing you to adjust everything from the position of the sun and time of day to the thickness of the clouds and fogs that engulf your planet. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Hello Games
Gran Turismo Sport
GT Sport's photo mode might just be the best of any modern racer, because it's extremely versatile and chock-full of granular settings that real-world shutterbugs will appreciate. The "camera" in GT Sport is based on realistic parameters, using real photography jargon and units that behave the same way as they would in the real world. That may be overwhelming for those who aren't well-versed in photography, but people who can tell the difference between f-stops and shutter speeds will find themselves right at home. And while you could take a shot of your car mid-replay, just as you can in any racing title, the Scapes mode provides over 1,000 3D-aware photographs in which players can place these meticulously detailed cars, blurring the line between what's digital and what's real. These aren't static scenes, either; the cars cast shadows on the environments and pick up reflections from the surroundings. It's really magic, and it's perhaps the greatest breakthrough in video game photography this generation. — Adam Ismail
Credit: Sony
Dead Rising 4
Selfies with zombies — what else could you want? Taking photos in Dead Rising 4 isn't just a fun extra feature; it's core to the experience of surviving the apocalypse as photojournalist Frank West. As with previous games in the series, taking shots of gory hordes of zombies will earn you in-game experience points, with the amount you earn based on how silly or violent your shots are. You can use new night-vision and spectrum-analyzer modes for solving puzzles and getting through dark areas. But photo mode is also a ton of fun outside of the main missions, largely thanks to the hilarity of being able to take a selfie in front of a pile of undead corpses. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Capcom
Onrush
True arcade racers are a dying breed. So it's fortunate that Codemasters' team-based vehicular combat title also looks really, really good and has a proper photo mode. And you'll want to use it often, to capture the kind of crazy moments that organically unfold in this rough-and-tumble racer, from the brutal takedowns to the wicked barrel rolls. You wouldn't expect a multiplayer-focused affair to look as stunning as Onrush does, but it makes much more sense once you consider that this game's developers also made Sony's Driveclub, which still ranks among the best-looking games of this generation, even though it came out nearly four years ago. That also explains Onrush's amazing weather and season effects, which allow you to tackle any track at any time of the year. — Adam Ismail
Credit: Codemasters
Assassin's Creed Origins
In terms of raw functionality, the photo mode in Assassin's Creed Origins is pretty plain. You can rotate the camera any way you want and apply one of 17 different filters to the shot. Then, you can share your creations via social media or Ubisoft's website. What sets Assassin's Creed Origins apart from a lot of other games on this list is that you're not just showcasing a pretty background; everything you see in the game is a real place. If you want a closer look at that pyramid in the background, you can travel to the structure's base, climb to the top and show the world what you see. When you reach a cliff overlooking a city, any rooftop, street or ship could be your next destination. Naturally, you can also get a literal bird's-eye view of ancient Egypt, thanks to your eagle, Senu, who can scout areas from dizzying heights. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Ubisoft
Final Fantasy XV
Final Fantasy XV has a run-of-the-mill photo mode, which you can use to snap pictures of characters, monsters and landscapes that you come across and then apply some filters to them. That's all well and good, but what's cool about Final Fantasy XV is that you don't need to lift a finger to get some of the greatest snapshots in the game. Prompto, your childhood friend and stalwart party member, is a gifted photographer, and he keeps his trusty camera at his side throughout your adventure together. Each night before you turn in, Prompto will show you a collection of photos he's taken, everything from exciting battle shots to impromptu selfies. Toward the end of the game, you'll even have to select one special photo to play a role in a pivotal cutscene — and it'll probably make you cry. A picture is worth a thousand words, indeed. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Square Enix
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Lush jungles crawling with life, including bright blue poison-dart frogs and bone-white capybaras: Shadow of the Tomb Raider is an absolute sight to see. If you want to get the best detail and rendering, go for the High Resolution graphics option, especially if you're playing on an Xbox One X or PS4 Pro hooked up to a 4K TV. If you want to get some mementos of your rainforest romp, try out the Photo mode, which lets you control field of view, depth of field and color and brightness. Similar to what's possible with Dead Rising 4 and God of War, you can control Lara's facial expressions. Currently, a popular expression among players is Happy, which makes the somber Tomb Raider turn her frown upside down, even when she's silently choking the life out of someone. It's a bit psychotic, but some of us are just in it for the lulz. — Sherri L Smith
Credit: Microsoft
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Truth be told, I'm still playing The Witcher 3. I'm enraptured by the lore and the swordplay, but most of all, by the beautiful world that I get to explore at my leisure. CD Projekt Red found a way to make even the most mundane objects, like a chair or a desk, look pretty in their own, unique way, especially if you're using Nvidia Ansel technology, which lets you create custom filters, adjust the contrast, enhance color and even change the resolution of your capture. And if a flat screenshot isn't your thing, you can view your pretty pictures in 3D using a VR headset like Oculus Rift or HTC Vive. — Sherri L. Smith
Credit: CD Projekt
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Like everything else in the game, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild doesn't just hand you a photo mode; you've got to earn it. When you first receive your Sheikah Slate tablet, it doesn't do much except activate the mysterious viewpoint towers scattered around the world. But if you run a few quests for Purah in Hateno Village, she'll upgrade your gadget with a camera rune. Take photos of enemies to fill up your compendium; take photos of crafting components to help track those resources down on the map;,or just take photos of the gorgeous landscape to share with your friends. You can even flip the camera around and have Link pose for the shot. As a bonus, your camera comes preloaded with a few pictures, which can help you unravel vital details about the game's plot. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Nintendo