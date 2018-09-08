The Best Open-World Games on PS4, Xbox One and Switch

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

It's hard to think about Metal Gear Solid V as an open-world game, because it's primarily mission-based. However, just the Afghanistan map alone is bigger than all the previous Metal Gear maps combined. It's not a lively and interactive world, like in Breath of the Wild; instead, its sandbox is designed to let the player approach any mission however they want. Sometimes, you'll get missions in which you have to zoom across the map multiple times in a car just to take out a target. If you're up against an APC doing rotations, you can figure out what his route is and plan an attack accordingly, from whichever angle you wish. That's not to say there's no free-roam; you can strap on Snake's sick Mobility 3 boots and race across Afghanistan or Africa all day long, stealing supplies and kidnapping people to indoctrinate into your army. It's the best. — Rami Tabari

Credit: Konami