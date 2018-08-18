The Best Metroidvania Games on PS4, Xbox One and Switch
These are the games to play now.
Games like Super Metroid and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night were so revolutionary that they spawned a whole subgenre: the metroidvania. These games are typically 2D platformers with a greater sense of depth and challenge, offering huge, explorable game worlds that open up to players as they gain new abilities.
From the colorful chaos of Guacamelee! to the beautiful bleakness of Hollow Knight, developers big and small have put their stamp on the metroidvania genre, resulting in some of the most challenging, satisfying 2D action games out there. Here are our top picks.
Credit: Inti Creates
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
"What is a man? A miserable little pile of secrets." Some of the last words spoken by Count Dracula before he was destroyed by Richter Belmont, or so the world thought. With Dracula risen once again from his slumber and no Belmont in sight, it falls to Alucard, the count's son, to put the final nail in his father's coffin. As he makes his way through his father's castle, Alucard gains some of the best powers in the game, including shape-shifting into poisonous mist and bats. And did I mention he gets some cool-ass familiars? Even though I've played it several times, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is my favorite Metroidvania due to the gameplay, inventive game design, captivating music and story. It's a title that any fan of the genre simply must play. — Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Konami
Play it now: Xbox One (via backward compatibility)
Guacamelee!
Guacamelee! is one of those rare games that's greater than the sum of its parts — but it didn't really have to be, because every part is phenomenal. From the angular visuals, to the vivacious score, to the tight gameplay, to the over-the-top characters, every part of Guacamelee is dripping with Mexican culture and style. Luckless farmer Juan Aguacate embarks on a quest to rescue El Presidente's beautiful daughter from the evil Carlos Calaca. To do so, he'll have to navigate his way between the worlds of the living and the dead, picking up interesting skills along the way — from launching himself off walls, to transforming into a chicken. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: DrinkBox Studios
Play it now: PS4, Xbox One, PC
Ori and the Blind Forest
Ori and the Blind Forest is one of the prettiest metroidvanias out there — that is, until the sequel, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, debuts next year. That gives you plenty of time to bring life back to the dead forest as Ori, a wayward guardian spirit. The last of its kind, Ori must explore the dark woods, unlocking new powers and beating back the denizens of the dark before all hope is lost. Full of hair-trigger jumps and tense combat, Ori is as much a game of skill as it is sheer unadulterated luck. — Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Microsoft
Play it now: Xbox One, PC
Strider
Capcom's excellent 2014 Strider reboot takes a classic arcade hack-and-slash game and turns it into one of the slickest, most satisfying metroidvanias you can find on modern platforms. Strider offers challenging, airtight platforming and a rich and upgradable combat system, and wraps it all up in a striking sci-fi world that continually opens up as you progress. If you like your metroidvanias with a side of badass ninja antics, Strider is the game to get. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Capcom
Play it now: PS4, Xbox One, PC
Super Metroid
Metroid on the NES may have pioneered the metroidvania formula, but Super Metroid on the SNES was one of the first games to perfect it. After two games of hunting the Metroid parasites nearly to extinction, spacefaring bounty hunter Samus Aran returns to planet Zebes to confront a gang of space pirates. As she explores the dangerous world, she'll upgrade her arsenal of beam weapons, missiles, bombs and armor, as well as learn new platforming tricks to reach previously inaccessible areas. The game's gorgeous graphics and fluid animation speak for themselves, but it's the memorable boss fights with villains like Kraid, Ridley and Mother Brain that earned Super Metroid a top spot in the SNES library. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Nintendo
Play it now: Nintendo 3DS, SNES Classic
Hollow Knight
One of the most beloved metroidvanias of this generation, Hollow Knight stands out thanks to its bleak-yet-beautiful hand-drawn art style and uniquely punishing gameplay. This 2D platformer has you explore the treacherous ruins of an old kingdom, which is packed with secrets to discover and no shortage of creatures trying to kill you. Hollow Knight's gameplay is often compared to that of the Dark Souls series, due to its challenging, reflex-testing gameplay; atmospheric storytelling; and willingness to strip you of all your earnings every time you die. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Team Cherry
Play it now: PC, Switch
Mega Man ZX
In most Mega Man games, you get a brief introductory stage and then choose one of eight bosses to fight. There's no connective tissue, just the levels themselves. Mega Man ZX, on the other hand, presents players with a whole, interconnected world to explore. Playing as either Vent or Aile (both are young travelers in a postapocalyptic future), you stumble upon ancient, sentient armors containing the essences of Mega Man X and Zero. With their powers — plus the platforming abilities you unlock from defeating bosses — you'll find hidden areas, upgrade your abilities and ultimately defeat the tyrannical Serpent. The sequel, Mega Man ZX Advent, is arguably even better, but the series stopped short after that. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Capcom
Play it now: Nintendo DS
Dead Cells
Dead Cells is one of the most buzzed-about modern metroidvanias out there, and for good reason. This striking 2D adventure takes influence from roguelike games, meaning that every time you die, you have to start all over with nothing but the knowledge and skills you've gained on each previous run. Factor in an incredibly satisfying combat system, tons of exploration and a gorgeous pixelated art style, and you've got a game that showcases the best the genre has to offer. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Motion Twin
Play it now: PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin
While Symphony of the Night may be the quintessential Castlevania experience, the series is just brimming with quality action/exploration titles. Take Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin, for instance. In this game, you play as Jonathan Morris (grandson of Quincy Morris from Dracula by Bram Stoker — really!) and Charlotte Aulin — a whip-wielding vampire hunter and an enterprising young mage, respectively. As World War II rages, Dracula draws strength from Europe's millions of tortured souls, creating a castle full of magical portraits that transport the protagonists to twisted new areas. With tight, dual-character gameplay and plenty of weapons to upgrade, Portrait of Ruin is easily one of the better Castlevania adventures. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Konami
Play it now: Nintendo DS
Rogue Legacy
Rogue Legacy takes an interesting approach to fantasy genealogy. After each death, you play as that hero's offspring. Each child carries unique traits that could have positive or negative effects on their play-through. A mage hero with dwarfism is small enough to fit through tiny passages, while a color-blind ninja can double-jump through a black-and-white world. It'll take you countless generations to defeat the big bad inside the ever-changing spooky castle. The multiple job classes and randomly generated castle almost guarantee a unique and challenging run each time. — Jorge Jimenez
Credit: Cellar Door
Play it now: PS4, Xbox One, PC
Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
Get ready to shake your hips, genie-style! The fourth entry in the Shantae series, Shantae: Half-Genie Hero, is the culmination of the series, boasting the bright, colorful animation and sometimes-bawdy humor the series is known for. This time, the weight of two worlds rests on Shantae's magical shoulders as she once again battles her biggest nemesis, Risky Boots, who plans to turn the genie realm evil with a stolen device. Throughout the adventure, you'll reunite with series regulars Rottytops and Sky and unlock fun new powers, including the ability to transform into a mermaid, a monkey, a spider and even a harpy. And when all else fails, don't be afraid to whip enemies into shape with Shantae's ponytail. — Sherri L. Smith
Credit: WayForward Technologies
Play it now: PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Dust: An Elysian Tail
Dust: An Elysian Tail is all the more impressive once you realize that one man, Dean "Noogy" Dodrill, pretty much programmed and illustrated the entire thing by himself. In the game, Dust — an amnesiac, anthropomorphic cat creature –– wakes up to discover himself armed with a talking sword. By carving a bloodless swath through the forces of darkness, he aims to discover his connection with the domineering General Gaius, as well as how he lost his memories. As Dust defeats enemies, he'll gain experience and level up, but there are also plenty of abilities and upgrades hidden in the far reaches of the game's huge, open-ended levels. You've got to see the gorgeous animation in action to believe it. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Microsoft
Play it now: PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC