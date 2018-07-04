The 15 Best Books for Gamers

Blood, Sweat, and Pixels, by Jason Schreier

Unlike film, television and music, we hardly ever get a glimpse behind the curtain of games that make it to the shelves, let alone those that fail to ever see the light of day. With Blood, Sweat, and Pixels, game journalist Jason Schreier takes readers behind the veil of secrecy to learn how titles like The Witcher 3, Uncharted 4 and even Star Wars 1313 were made (or not). Anyone with even a passing interest in game development will be immediately hooked by the inner workings of some of the biggest studios in world. Gamers who have spent hours in these worlds will be amazed that any of it was possible, given the chaotic situations at the heart of each development process.

Credit: HarperCollins Publishers