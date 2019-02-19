The Best Fortnite Skins So Far

Fortnite skins come in many shapes and sizes, and all of them exhibit artistic merit in some capacity. However, not all skins are created equal, and some are just a bit more exciting, original or cool than their peers. Such is the case with the skins on this list, the likes of which rise above the others and introduce a new degree of style and sophistication to Fortnite's colorful battle royale arena. From zany teddy bears to Arthurian knights, we've rounded up the very best of Fortnite's vast skins selection. Credit: Epic Games