9 Most Improved Games You Should Play Now

No Man's Sky

The summer 2016 release of No Man's Sky was possibly the biggest disappointment of the current gaming generation. After years of hype, players expected a grandiose, open-ended space adventure; what they got instead was a ho-hum survival sim that was occasionally brilliant, but mostly bland and repetitive. It didn't help that developer Hello Games went completely silent in the months following launch.

But No Man's Sky's small cult following kept playing, and Hello Games eventually started making fixes. This ultimately led to Atlas Rising: a massive, free update that overhauled the story, added new worlds and introduced a wealth of new systems and mechanics, which made exploring the galaxy a whole lot more satisfying. No Man's Sky might never be the life-changing adventure that many fans hyped it up to be, but at least it's finally a good game.

Credit: Hello Games