The 21 Best Cameos in Fighting Games

Look Who's Fighting

Guest characters have been a staple of the fighting-game genre for decades -- after all, what could be more fun than beating up Mario as Cloud Strife, or having Alien and Predator duke it out in Mortal Kombat? And with Final Fantasy's Noctis invading Tekken 7, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles about to do battle in Injustice 2, today's best brawlers continue to deliver crossovers that previously only existed in our own personal fan-fiction.

To celebrate this wonderfully weird trend, here are the 21 best guest characters that have graced our favorite fighters over the years.

Credit: Tecmo