The Best and Worst DC Comics Video Games

BEST: Batman: The Brave and the Bold (2010; Wii)

There are all kinds of Batman beat-'em-ups, from the tough-as-nails NES platformer to the more recent Arkham series. But perhaps the most underrated example of the genre is the visually stunning Batman: The Brave and the Bold, based on the equally underrated cartoon of the same name. Throwing away all pretense of brooding darkness, The Brave and the Bold revels in a colorful Silver Age setting as Batman teams up with heroes all across the DC Universe to stop the villains who threaten Earth. It features local co-op gameplay, it's family-friendly and it nails the animation style of the source cartoon perfectly. If you still have a spare Wii kicking around, give this one a shot.Credit: Warner Bros.