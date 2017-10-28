15 Best Games for Punching a Nazi in the Face
Punch Time for Hitler
From the early days of Wolfenstein to the present-day Call of Duty, killing Nazis has been a staple of video games for decades. There's something uniquely satisfying about mowing down waves of history's nefarious German fascists, whether you're playing a realistic World War II sim or trading blows with a mechanized Adolf Hitler.
If the launch of Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (or the news) has you eager to punch a whole lot of Nazis in the face, here are the 15 best games for doing so.
Call of Duty: World at War (2008)
Whether you prefer to fight Nazis in a historical setting or a completely over-the-top one, Call of Duty: World at War has something for you. This shooter's campaign mode is a classic World War II adventure, pitting you against both Japanese and German forces in a series of harrowing encounters. But World at War is more notable for pioneering the Nazi Zombies mode, which lets you take on waves of undead German soldiers, and has become a staple of nearly every Call of Duty game since. - Mike Andronico
Captain America: Super Soldier (2011)
Movie tie-in games are rarely good, and Captain America: Super Soldier was no prize. But there's something extremely satisfying about running around as Captain America himself and fighting HYDRA henchmen (sure, Marvel may have sanitized it a bit for the movies, but, yes, HYDRA are Nazis) and the Red Skull. The story differed from the movie and wasn't great, but the fluid combat earned accolades. On a list about beating up Nazis, that latter part is what counts. — Andrew E. Freedman
Freedom Force vs. The Third Reich (2005)
The first Freedom Force was a revelation: a loving tongue-in-cheek parody of Jack Kirby and Stan Lee's Silver Age superhero creations, all wrapped up in a highly customizable strategy/RPG package. How could the developers improve on the formula? By sending the Freedom Force back in time to team up with the greatest heroes of the Golden Age, of course! Colorful heroes like Black Jack and Tricolourface off against the Nazi mastermind Blitzkrieg, and his hordes of supersoldiers and mutated gorillas. And, if that weren't enough, there's also a mind-bending time travel plot that pits superheroes from the past against a diabolical threat from the future. - Marshall Honorof
Wolfenstein 3D (1992)
Wolfenstein 3D didn't just popularize in-game Nazi slaughter, it also essentially created the first-person shooter genre as we know it. This pixelated classic still holds up pretty well today, and its mix of frenetic combat and sprawling, secret-filled levels has become a staple of the series' newer installments. Plus, you get to fight a mechanized Hitler. Need we say more? -Mike Andronico
Uncharted: Drake's Fortune (2007)
While wisecracking adventurer Nathan Drake bears a striking resemblance to Indiana Jones, Drake's adventures take place in the modern day. How, then, could he fight Nazis? As it turns out, Nate wasn't the first party to take an interest in unearthing occult South American artifacts. In one of the game's most difficult (and frightening) sections, Nate must navigate the sub-basements of an old Nazi facility, and what he finds there is both unnerving and dangerous. If you haven’t already seen it, I won't spoil it, but let's just say you'll have an opportunity to turn the Nazi MP 40 submachine guns against some true monsters. - Marshall Honorof
Call of Duty 2 (2005)
Call of Duty 2 is far from the first great World War II shooter to let you fight Nazis, but it certainly took the genre to new heights. As one of the first games for the Xbox 360, Call of Duty 2 represented a huge leap forward in overall immersion, in both visuals and sound as well as its dynamic campaign that lets you experience the war from multiple perspectives. Most important, Call of Duty 2's tight gunplay still holds up today, making it well worth revisiting whenever you're in the mood for some nostalgic Nazi blasting. - Mike Andronico
Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures (2008)
Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures is based on the original films, but it's a bit more family-friendly. So if you need to beat up Nazis with the little ones, this is the way to go. The game has drop-in game play for the whole family, but has been entirely sanitized, so the World War II-era villains and their horrors aren’t exactly explored. But you can save that for when you make the kids watch the movies. — Andrew E. Freedman
Wolfenstein: The New Order (2014)
Wolfenstein: The New Order just might be the first game in the series in which the gripping story and lovable characters stand out just as much as the gratuitous Nazi slaughter. MachineGames' take on the iconic franchise is dripping with heart, casting you as a more relatable version of B.J. Blazkowicz as he leads a resistance in a world in which the Nazis won World War II. That said, The New Order is also a fine Nazi-murder simulator, with an open-ended combat system that lets you play stealthy, go guns blazing, or do a bit of both. - Mike Andronico
Valkyria Chronicles (2008)
Sure, the East Europan Imperial Alliance soldiers aren't Nazis in name, but we all know what the game was going for. Valkyria Chronicles is a lightly fictionalized retelling of World War II, pitting the vulnerable country of Poland — er, Gallia — against a brutal despot, Maximilian. His fascist regime is obsessed with military might, racial purity and the mythic, occult strength of his people. Sound familiar? If you ever wondered what fighting anime Nazis with (and against) superpowered, blue-haired Germanic women would look like, now you can see for yourself. That Valkyria Chronicles is a tight, gorgeous strategy/RPG doesn't hurt, either. - Marshall Honorof
Medal of Honor: Allied Assault (2002)
When it launched in 2002, Medal of Honor: Allied Assault thrust players into the iconic D-Day siege of Normandy in a way that few shooters have been able to replicate. Allied Assault is one of the forefathers of what became a whole subgenre of cinematic WWII shooters, and its slick gameplay and impressive set pieces are still worth experiencing today. - Mike Andronico
BloodRayne (2002)
Look, I'm not going to pretend BloodRayne made a lot of sense. A half-human, half-vampire named Rayne takes on Nazis in between World War I and World War II in this violent hack-and-slash title. Their goal? To use occult artifacts to bring Hitler to power. It's definitely for people of a particular taste, but, hey, enough people liked fighting off the Nazis with a vengeance to get a sequel and a horrible Uwe Boll movie. — Andrew E. Freedman
Sniper Elite 4 (2017)
If you like your Nazi killing on the tactical side, Sniper Elite 4 is the game for you. This stealthy, strategic World War II shooter lets you take down huge Nazi strongholds from a distance, as you'll set up epic sniper shots using a realistic physics system in which things such as wind and gravity matter. There's even a special DLC that lets you shoot down Hitler in all kinds of creative ways. - Mike Andronico
Assassin's Creed Unity (2014)
If there's another game that allows you to dispatch Nazis on top of the Eiffel Tower as you play the part of an 18th-century nobleman, I am having trouble thinking of it. To simplify a very long and complicated bit of technobabble: Assassin's Creed Unity takes place during the French Revolution, but you occasionally travel to other time periods to resolve glitches in the modern-day story. In one of them, Arno Victor Dorian must climb the Eiffel Tower under the harsh eye of German zeppelins, dogged by Nazi soldiers. That's the bad news; the good news is that you can dispatch them just as easily as you can Early Modern monarchists. - Marshall Honorof
Kung Fury: Street Rage (2015)
Not every Nazi-fighting game is steeped in history. Just look at Kung Fury: Street Rage, a completely insane, arcade-style beat-em-up based on the campy martial-arts film of the same name. Sporting a frenetic combo system, an awesome '80s-inspired aesthetic, and no shortage of Nazis to mercilessly beat down, Kung Fury: Street Rage will scratch a serious itch for fans of classic 16-bit brawlers. - Mike Andronico
Bionic Commando: Rearmed (2008)
Bionic Commando: Rearmed is a slick remake of the classic NES platformer, which casts you as Nathan Spencer as you run and gun your way through various Nazi strongholds. You even get to fight a resurrected Adolf Hitler, even if the American version of the game simply refers to him as "Master D." But the real reason to play Bionic Commando is its tight sidescrolling gameplay, which is defined by Spencer's iconic grappling hook that he can use to swing around and find secret objects. - Mike Andronico
