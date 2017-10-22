Best and Worst Halloween Movies on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon

WORST: Pay the Ghost (2015)

Has Nicolas Cage done any good films since National Treasure? (Editor's Note: Season of the Witch was better than you think it was.) Probably not, but the cheesy and unoriginal horror film Pay the Ghost was a new low. Cage plays college professor Mike Lawford, whose son went missing during a Halloween parade almost a year before. As Lawford searches for answers about his son, he begins to see mysterious visions of burning stakes and crowds of children. There may be a chance to save his son, but only if he can do it before Halloween ends and the borders between worlds become solid once more.

Available on Netflix

Credit: RLJ Entertainment