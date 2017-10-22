Best and Worst Halloween Movies on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon
Streaming picks to make you scream (or laugh)
Halloween is one of the best holidays for movies. Whether you want to get into the spirit with a terrifying horror tale or just settle in after a family-friendly night of trick-or-treating, the options seem almost endless. A word of warning, though: Not all Halloween movies are created equal! Here's a guide to some of the best — and worst — Halloween movies that Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime have to offer.
Credit: Unison
BEST: Raw (2016)
This new cannibal film had everyone wanting to take a bite after the movie's debut at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Written and directed by Julia Ducournau, Raw stars Garance Marillier as Justine, a lifelong vegetarian who is forced to eat raw meat as part of a college hazing ritual. The taste awakens in her an uncontrollable craving for human flesh. The gory scenes will have you squirming in your seat, but the film's deep symbolism will leave you with something to think about long after the movie is finished.
Available on Netflix
Credit: Rogue
WORST: The Witch (2016)
Some fans of the film may hate me for saying this, but The Witch really isn't a good movie. Anya-Taylor Joy plays Thomasin, the eldest daughter of a 17th-century Puritan family living in an isolated cabin on the edge of a forest. The witch of the woods torments her family, killing two of her younger brothers, but the remaining siblings accuse Thomasin of witchcraft. As her family falls apart, Thomasin turns to Black Philip, the mysterious goat the family recently purchased. His tempting words, "Wouldst thou like to live deliciously?" are perhaps the only truly memorable part of the film.
Available on Amazon Prime
Credit: A24
BEST: It Follows (2015)
The unique premise and skillful execution of this film had the horror world buzzing when the movie came out two years ago. The story involves a curse of sorts that passes between people through sexual intercourse. After college student Jay (Maika Monroe) hooks up with a boy named Hugh (Jake Weary), he confesses to her that a supernatural entity will follow her and try to kill her until she can pass it on to someone else. This movie takes the "if you have sex in a horror film, you die" trope to a whole new level.
Available on Netflix
Credit: RADiUS-TWC
WORST: Pay the Ghost (2015)
Has Nicolas Cage done any good films since National Treasure? (Editor's Note: Season of the Witch was better than you think it was.) Probably not, but the cheesy and unoriginal horror film Pay the Ghost was a new low. Cage plays college professor Mike Lawford, whose son went missing during a Halloween parade almost a year before. As Lawford searches for answers about his son, he begins to see mysterious visions of burning stakes and crowds of children. There may be a chance to save his son, but only if he can do it before Halloween ends and the borders between worlds become solid once more.
Available on Netflix
Credit: RLJ Entertainment
BEST: What We Do in the Shadows (2014)
This surprisingly clever parody is a must-see for any fan of the vampire genre. The film is presented as a mockumentary following the lives of four vampires. (Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, the film's writers and directors, play two of them.) Living as roommates in the Australian suburbs, the four vampires struggle to resolve their domestic disputes, keep up with modern technology and get along with the neighborhood werewolves. What We Do in the Shadows is the perfect Halloween movie for those who'd rather spend the night laughing than screaming.
Available on Amazon Prime
Credit: Unison
WORST: Zombeavers (2014)
With a title like Zombeavers, you can probably guess that this movie wasn't aiming to be high art. Rachel Melvin, Cortney Palm and Lexi Atkins play three college girls who come to a lakeside cabin for a relaxing weekend getaway. The vacation turns sour when their boyfriends, and the ensuing relationship drama, follow the girls there. But things really go downhill when the mutated zombie beavers that live in the nearby dam attack! The humor in this horror/comedy is more crass than clever, but the animatronic beavers alone are good for a few laughs.
Available on Netflix
Credit: Freestyle Digital Media
WORST: Spiders (2013)
Originally released in theaters as Spiders 3D, this CGI creature feature is simultaneously over-the-top and underwhelming. Transit supervisor Jason Cole (Patrick Muldoon) witnesses a Russian spacecraft crash down to Earth and release experimental mutant spiders. Jason's ex-wife, Rachel (Christa Campbell), discovers that the spiders have been laying eggs in the bodies of their victims. Jason and Rachel race to save their daughter from both the spiders and Russian sympathizers who want to keep the existence of the creatures a secret. The predictable plot and uninspiring visual effects leave much to be desired.
Available on Netflix
Credit: Millennium
BEST: The Woman in Black (2012)
Harry Potter grew up to become a haunted Gothic hero! Daniel Radcliffe stars in the latest adaptation of Susan Hill's classic 1983 novel. Set in Edwardian England, the film follows Arthur Kipps, a young lawyer who travels to the remote Eel Marsh House. There, he must handle the estate of a recently deceased widow. Over the course of his visit, he hears haunting noises out on the marsh and witnesses the deaths of a number of local children. The house is haunted by a vengeful spirit called the Woman in Black, who will never forgive the village for the death of her own child.
Available on Amazon Prime
Credit: CBS
WORST: Spooky Buddies (2011)
A Halloween movie about puppies — what could go wrong? A lot, apparently. This direct-to-DVD movie is part of the Disney Buddies franchise, which follows the adventures of five golden retriever puppies. In this installment, the pups are kidnaped by an evil warlock (Harland Williams) and his Halloween Hound (voiced by Diedrich Bader). With the help of a ghost puppy and a sorceress dog, the Buddies and their owners must save the town and defeat the warlock. Too scary for children, but too boring for adults, Spooky Buddies is not good, even by Buddies movie standards.
Available on Netflix
Credit: Disney
WORST: Saw: The Final Chapter (2010)
Also called Saw 3D, the seventh installment in the Saw franchise is by far the worst of the series — which sets a pretty low bar to begin with. Tobin Bell reprises his role as the murderous Jigsaw, while Sean Patrick Flanery stars as Bobby Dagen, a self-help guru whose false claims of surviving Jigsaw's torture bring him fame. Dagen is forced to live out his lies when he is captured by Detective Hoffman (Costas Mandylor) and thrown into Jigsaw's game. By this point, the series had already gone on too long and was relying solely on gore rather than originality.
Available on Netflix
Credit: Lionsgate
WORST: Children of the Corn (2009)
This recent adaptation of Stephen King's classic story is even worse than the questionable 1984 version. A married couple (David Anders and Kandyse McClure) are driving through rural Nebraska on their way to celebrate their second honeymoon. There, they stumble upon a cult of children in a cornfield who worship "He Who Walks Behind the Rows." Though the movie is fairly true to King's short story, the unlikable, constantly bickering protagonists do not play out well on screen. It's hard to immerse yourself in the film's horror elements when you don't care about its heroes.
Available on Netflix
Credit: Syfy
BEST: Let the Right One In (2008)
This Swedish horror film is the perfect mix of cute and chilling. The movie follows Oskar (Kåre Hedebrant), a 12-year-old boy, whose classmates at school bully him constantly. His life begins to turn around when he befriends Eli (Lina Leandersson), a vampire who appears to be a girl his own age. Though Oskar is initially disturbed by Eli's need to kill to survive, the two ultimately develop a close and supportive friendship. If you're not put off by the idea of watching a foreign film with English subtitles, this one is a unique take on the vampire genre.
Available on Hulu
Credit: Magnolia
WORST: The Village (2004)
M. Night Shyamalan has a history of hit-or-miss movies. While The Village is not nearly as bad as The Last Airbender, it's not one of his best films, either. Lucius Hunt (Joaquin Phoenix) lives with his mother (Sigourney Weaver) in a small and isolated village. The villagers don't dare to leave the confines of the town for fear of the red-cloaked creatures that lurk in the woods. When Lucius is hurt, Ivy (Bryce Dallas Howard) braves the outside world to get help. The inevitable twist ending is weird and surreal, ruining the tension that the movie had built up early on.
Available on Netflix
Credit: Touchstone
BEST: Sleepy Hollow (1999)
The combination of Tim Burton and Johnny Depp never fails to lure me in, no matter how old it gets. In Sleepy Hollow's case, Burton delivers a surprisingly original (and quite loose) interpretation of Washington Irving's short story. Depp plays a slightly steampunk version of Ichabod Crane, a police constable armed with bizarre gadgets. The villagers in the hamlet of Sleepy Hollow summon him to investigate a series of murders. He falls for Katharine Van Tassel (Christina Ricci), but soon learns that her family may be hiding some serious secrets. This clever adaptation is significantly scarier than Irving's original tale.
Available on Netflix
Credit: Paramount
BEST: Addams Family Values (1993)
You can never go wrong with the classics. Addams Family Values is the second film to star Anjelica Huston as the iconic Morticia Addams and the late, great Raúl Juliá as her husband Gomez. In this film, Morticia has a new baby, and the family decides to hire a nanny named Debbie (Joan Cusack) to help with the kids. But it turns out this sweet, normal-looking nanny may be even more sinister than any of the Addamses. The dark comedy in this film is timeless, and it's always worth a rewatch.
Available on Amazon Prime, Hulu
Credit: Paramount
BEST: The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
This stop-motion animated film is perhaps producer Tim Burton's crowning achievement. In the strange and spooky world of Halloween Town, Jack Skellington (Chris Sarandon) frets over how to make this year's Halloween celebration new and exciting. After accidentally discovering the nearby Christmas Town, Jack decides to combine the two holidays. However, when his well-intentioned efforts nearly lead to disaster, Jack and his love interest, Sally (Catherine O'Hara), must work together to save both Christmas and Halloween. The film is fun, adorable and family-friendly, but the best part is the catchy soundtrack by Danny Elfman.
Available on Netflix
Credit: Disney
WORST: Pet Sematary 2 (1992)
What is it with horror movie sequels? The initial adaptation of Stephen King's "Pet Sematary" was a bit of a mixed bag, but its unnecessary follow-up film has almost nothing going for it. Veterinarian Chase Matthews (Anthony Edwards) moves to Ludlow, Maine, with his teenage son, Jeff (Edward Furlong). When Jeff helps his friend bury a pet dog in the old Micmac burial grounds, the two learn that the grounds' legendary power of resurrection is indeed real. However, it quickly becomes clear that resurrection has a price. The film hits all the wrong notes: It's very gory and not very scary.
Available on Amazon Prime, Hulu
Credit: Paramount
BEST: The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
The Silence of the Lambs is one of the most celebrated entries in the horror film canon, and for good reason. The film stars Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling, a young FBI trainee, and Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter, a famed cannibal. Both actors won Oscars for their performances. In the film, Starling interviews Lecter, hoping that he may be able to provide information about another serial killer, known as Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine), who likes to skin his female victims. Superbly acted and directed, the film is an all-around masterpiece.
Available on Hulu
Credit: MGM
WORST: Pumpkinhead (1988)
This film has become a bit of a cult classic, but while it's very festive for the Halloween season, it's also too campy for its own good. When a group of teenage campers accidentally kills the young son of Ed Harley (Lance Henriksen), he seeks revenge. Harley goes to see a local witch, who helps him resurrect a demonic creature called Pumpkinhead. The monster kills the teens off one by one, and Ed witnesses each gruesome spectacle. He comes to regret the decision to repay death with death, but it's not so easy to call Pumpkinhead off.
Available on Amazon Prime, Hulu
Credit: MGM
BEST: Night of the Living Dead (1968)
Very few old horror films hold up the way the original Night of the Living Dead does. In this classic zombie movie, Ben (Duane Jones) and Barbara (Judith O'Dea) weather an attack from a horde of reanimated corpses. Along with five other survivors, they take shelter in an old farmhouse in rural Pennsylvania. The undead pick off members of this little band one by one as the humans venture outside the house, or succumb to those inside who have been bitten. The film established many of the tropes audiences associate with zombies today, and revolutionized the horror genre.
Available on Amazon Prime
Credit: Continental