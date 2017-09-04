The Best Games of PAX West 2017

Kingdom: Two Crowns

Kingdom came out of nowhere to become an indie darling, and Kingdom: Two Crowns builds on its winning formula. The basics haven’t changed too much since its first iteration: You play as a king (or queen) in a pixelated fantasy world with a horse, a crown, a few coins, and no instructions. It’s up to you to figure out how to build and defend your kingdom – and in Two Crowns, you don’t have to do it alone. Two players can now tackle Kingdom together, making the adventure even more enjoyable.Image Credit: Raw Fury