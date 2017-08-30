14 Games to Play Until Game of Thrones Comes Back
Get Your Thrones Fix
Game of Thrones' seventh season is over, which means two things: You're probably an emotional mess right now, and you most likely have a serious aching for more swords, sworcery and giant dragons.
Fortunately, there are plenty of great video games that will fill that Drogon-size hole in your heart until Winter is over. From satisfying slash-em-ups to engrossing fantasy role-playing experiences, here are the best games you can play to scratch that Game of Thrones itch.
Game of Thrones: A Telltale Games Series
If you can't watch Game of Thrones, why not play it? Set in the same continuity as the HBO show, Telltale Games' point-and-click Game of Thrones adventure lets you play as the members of House Forrester: a humble family of ironwood workers loyal to House Stark. The events of Telltale's Game of Thrones coincide with Season 4 of the show, and you'll even run into familiar faces such as Tyrion, Cersei and Jon Snow. But as with any Telltale game, the real draw is the set of gut-wrenching decisions you'll have to make as you decide the fate of the Forrester family. - Mike AndronicoCredit: Telltale Games
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Whether it's in book or video game form, The Witcher series should hit the sweet spot for any wayward Game of Thrones fan. Just like George R.R. Martin's epic, Andrzej Sapkowski's dark fantasy setting contains a diverse and dangerous world, lurid romances with sultry sorceresses and terrifying dragons — although they're not as terrifying as the calculating and ruthless intrigue of kings and queens. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is the most approachable of Geralt of Rivia's adventures, with smooth gameplay and a huge open world, but The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings is where you'll find most of the regicidal political action. - Marshall HonorofCredit: CD Projekt/CD Projekt Red/Bandai Namco Entertainment
Dragon Age: Inquisition
Epic fantasy locales? Check. Dragons? Heck, yeah. Steamy romance scenes? You betcha. BioWare's Dragon Age: Inquisition is a sprawling, role-playing game that casts you as the Inquisitor, a "chosen one" of sorts tasked with leading a ragtag army against a mysterious demonic threat (sound familiar?). Like Game of Thrones, Dragon Age Inquisition is made special by its excellent cast of characters, whom you can spend dozens of hours getting to know, fighting alongside and even falling in love with. - Mike Andronico
Credit: BioWare
The Banner Saga
If your favorite parts of Game of Thrones are the unforgiving North and the horrors that lurk beyond the Wall, then The Banner Saga should be next in your gaming queue. This Viking journey puts you in charge of a desperate band of Nordic-inspired adventurers and their itinerant vassals. You'll do battle not only with clockwork horrors known as the Scourge (with a thoroughly decent strategy-RPG system), but also with hunger, political disputes and snowy environs that sap both strength and morale. While The Banner Saga can be bleak, it also presents meaningful choices and lets you watch how they play out over time. - Marshall Honorof
Credit: Stoic Studio/Versus Evil
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
If Game of Thrones' epic war scenes have left you craving more brutal fantasy action, Shadow of Mordor will scratch that itch — and then some. Set in The Lord of the Rings universe, this action-adventure game lets you explore Middle-earth and behead a whole bunch of Orcs as Talion, a half-dead ranger that would surely give the White Walkers a run for their money. The game's groundbreaking Nemesis system adds a sense of personal rivalry to every big battle, something Thrones fans are well accustomed to. If you've already blown through Mordor, its upcoming sequel Shadow of War promises an even more epic sense of scale when it hits this fall. - Mike Andronico
Credit: Monolith Productions
Fire Emblem Awakening
Fire Emblem Awakening appeals to the Game of Thrones fans who care just as much about the show's cross-kingdom warfare as they do the deep interpersonal relationships. This tactical RPG features a chess-like combat system in which every turn could mean the difference between your favorite characters living and dying, as well as a sprawling story about royal families and fateful revelations. But the game's real draw is its lovable cast of heroes, whom you can pair up to create unbreakable friendships, burning romances and even budding families. - Mike Andronico
Credit: Nintendo
Dark Souls
If dark fantasy settings where people die often and without mercy are your thing, Dark Souls was made for you. In this brutally difficult action RPG, you'll create a character and set off into the unforgiving world of Lordran, where zombies, dragons, giants and unspeakable eldritch horrors await. Since the game is incredibly tough (but usually fair), expect to die often, and don't expect the few friendly characters you meet along the way to meet much happier fates. Still, the challenge is worth it, if only to see the haunting forests, crumbling castles and silent cities along the way. - Marshall Honorof
Credit: FromSoftware
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is perhaps the best game out there for fully immersing yourself in a living, breathing world that rivals Westeros in terms of size and scope. This gigantic open-world role-playing game lets you do just about anything you want, whether you feel like fighting with swords and spells, leisurely exploring its beautiful medieval towns or going toe-to-toe with massive dragons. And thanks to the game's vibrant modding community, there are plenty of Game of Thrones mods that PC players can download to make Bethesda's fantasy land look a lot more familiar. Skyrim recently got remastered for PS4 and Xbox One, and you'll be able to take it on the go soon on Nintendo Switch. - Mike Andronico
Credit: Bethesda Game Studios
Game of Thrones (2012)
Game of Thrones: The Role Playing Game came and went without much fanfare when it came out in 2012. That's too bad, because while the game is by no means perfect, it's a step above most licensed tie-ins. Controlling both Alester Sarwyck, a disgraced Knight; and Mors Westford, a ranger of the Night's Watch; players cross paths with some of the show's supporting cast as they unravel a totally original conspiracy plot. The combat can be jittery, and the production values are nothing special, but the story and setting will keep even discerning fans hooked. - Marshall Honorof
Credit: Cyanide
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
If Nintendo made a kid-friendly Game of Thrones game, it would probably look a lot like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. There's a vast, beautiful kingdom you can explore as you see fit, plenty of massive, mythical beasts to take down and an age-old story about saving the world from an ancient threat. Breath of the Wild is an epic, open-world masterpiece, and while just about everyone should play it, it should strike a particular chord with fantasy fans. - Mike Andronico
Credit: Nintendo
Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions
History buffs already know that George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" saga is based on the real War of the Roses, fought in England between 1455 and 1487. Martin isn't the only one who took inspiration from the drama surrounding the Tudors; so did Square Enix. Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions is an updated version of Final Fantasy Tactics, the sleeper hit strategy RPG from 1997. With even more characters to recruit and a much better translation to enjoy, War of the Lions has both political drama and fantasy action in spades. -Marshall Honorof
Credit: Square Enix Holdings
Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
Enormous dragons, frozen zombies, scheming kings, forbidden love — these are just a few things that both Game of Thrones and Odin Sphere Leifthrasir have in common. Inspired by the Norse myth of Ragnarok, Odin Sphere casts players as five different adventurers who must work together (and against each other) in order to prevent the world's destruction — or at least ensure its rebirth. In addition to the game's snowy setting, the large, colorful cast crosses paths in unexpected ways, and no one is safe from gruesome death — which should make Game of Thrones fans feel right at home - Marshall Honorof
Credit: Vanillaware/Atlus
For Honor
The Mountain vs. The Viper. Brienne of Tarth vs. The Hound. Ned Stark vs. Jaime Lannister. If your favorite parts of Game of Thrones are the intense, intimate duels, you should give For Honor a shot. This medieval fighting game is all about carefully timing every strike, block and parry in hopes of overcoming your opponent, making it the perfect title for anyone who aspires to become the next Kingslayer. - Mike Andronico
Credit: Ubisoft Montreal
Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
In Game of Thrones, the North is a place of mystery, adventure and intrigue. The same is true for the Spine of the World in the Dungeons & Dragons Forgotten Realms setting. Icewind Dale lets you create a party of stalwart adventurers, then set off into the frozen mountains to explore deep dungeons, ally with enigmatic druids and face down demons who threaten the entire region. The Enhanced Edition gives you even more classes to choose from, so let your imagination run wild and craft the perfect party. Even better: If someone dies, you can always use magic to revive him or her. -Marshall Honorof
Credit: Black Isle Studios