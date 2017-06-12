E3 2017 Day 1 and Day 2 Recap: Microsoft, EA, Bethesda
Here’s what you may have missed over the weekend
Our team traveled to Los Angeles to cover the early start of E3 this weekend. The show began with EA’s conference on Saturday and moved into Microsoft’s and Bethesda’s conferences on Sunday. The Xbox One X was revealed alongside a flurry of amazing new titles from Microsoft, EA, and Bethesda.
Here's everything we saw in the first two days of E3 2017.
EA Games
EA’s conference was packed with promising new releases. Need for Speed Payback looks like a good comeback for the series, and the newly announced A Way Out could set standards with its original approach to co-op gaming. Bioware’s new title Anthem was revealed — it was shown off further at Microsoft’s event the following day — and major updates were revealed for Battlefield 1.
Madden 18 was revealed to have a new story mode called Longshot, and Star Wars: Battlefront 2 is getting a similar treatment with the inclusion of a full campaign mode.
Star Wars Battlefront II Looks Insanely Epic
Xbox One X
Microsoft revealed the final details and pricing of Project Scorpio, now called Xbox One X. Scheduled for release Nov. 7 at $499, the Xbox One X sports a super-slim design as well as 4K and VR gaming support.
Microsoft also announced the start of original-Xbox backwards compatibility for the entire Xbox One family of systems.
Microsoft Games
Microsoft’s conference also included an incredible amount of games. A closer look at Anthem from Bioware stands out among many other great looking titles.
Minecraft gets a very fancy visual overhaul and cross-platform support. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will be an Xbox One exclusive with Xbox One X enhancements to come later. Then there was Assassin’s Creed: Origins taking place in Egypt, Forza Motorsport 7 with Xbox One X enhancements, Crackdown 3 with a great Terry Crews trailer, and Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, all coming later this year.
Crackdown 3: Terry Crews
Bethesda Games
Bethesda capped off Day Two of E3 with a late-night presentation that showed off a Doom spinoff for PSVR and Vive called Doom VFR. The Creation Club mod platform, which will deliver officially supported fan-made mods to Bethesda games on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, was also announced.
Other reveals include the Switch edition of Skyrim receiving amiibo support and Link costumes. Dishonored: Death of the Outsider was announced, and we got a creepy trailer for The Evil Within 2.
Wrapping up the conference was Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and boy did that series take a left turn -- in a good way!
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - E3 Trailer