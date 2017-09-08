The 7 Biggest New Features in Destiny 2
With Destiny 2, Bungie's mega-popular space shooter has evolved in a big way. Destiny 2 is a much more social, accessible game than its predecessor, with a tighter campaign, fresh multiplayer options and new features that allow newbies to be paired up with pros for the game's more challenging missions.
From epic new abilities that let you wield swords, staffs and shields to the graphical benefits of the new PC version, here are 7 big changes to look out for in Destiny 2.
Image Credits: Activision
Awesome New Abilities
Whether you play as a brute force Titan, a magic-wielding Warlock or a nimble, sharpshooting Hunter, you'll have some exciting new abilities to look forward to in Destiny 2. The Titan Sentinel subclass allows players to toss around an energy shield like Captain America, while Hunters can wield an electrified staff thanks to the Arcstrider ability. Warlocks get to rock the Dawnblade, which is a sword that shoots fire. What else could you want?
A Much Better Story Mode
Destiny 2's story mode is much more immersive and cinematic than the bland shooting galleries from Destiny 1's early days. The game's campaign, which pits you against Ghaul and his menacing Red Legion, delivers tight, cinematic cutscenes that make Bungie's new shooter play out like an interactive blockbuster. There are also a healthy amount of new side missions called Adventures, which allow you to earn new loot and dive deeper into the game's various worlds.
Guided Games
If you're like me, you probably never completed a Raid in Destiny 1 because of how difficult it was to find five dedicated Guardians to play with. Guided Games aims to fix that. This new feature allows solo players to be matched up with clans for the game's more challenging missions, such as Raids and Nightfalls. It's a win-win for everyone — solo-minded players won't be locked out of experiencing everything Destiny 2 has to offer, while experienced teams looking to help newbies will have an easy means of doing so.
Greater Weapon Freedom
You'll still carry three weapons in Destiny 2, except they're now classified as kinetic, energy and power rather than primary, secondary and heavy. This gives you much greater freedom in terms of picking a loadout, especially since you can put many of the same weapon types in your kinetic and energy slots. Want to bring two powerful pistols into battle or double down on assault rifles? Go nuts.
Revamped Multiplayer
Destiny 1's competitive Crucible mode consisted of sprawling 6-on-6 battles and intimate 3-on-3 encounters. In Destiny 2, all Crucible matches are 4-on-4, which should allow for a more consistent multiplayer experience that finds a sweet spot between chaos and strategy. There's also a new stable of competitive gametypes such as Survival and Countdown, which provide players with limited lives and put a big emphasis on team tactics.
Better Exploration
Destiny 2 features four worlds —Earth, Io, Titan and Nessus —and jumping between them is much easier this time around. While Destiny 1's tedious travel system made you return to orbit before going to another planet, Destiny 2 allows you to zip between planets instantly. There's also a ton going on in each of Destiny's lush areas, from the aforementioned Adventures to spontaneous Public Events that let you team up with strangers to blow up big bosses.
4K, 60 fps Gameplay on PC
Destiny 2 will be the first version of Destiny that can play at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second — if you have a powerful enough gaming PC, of course. The new PC version of the game (which arrives on Oct. 24) will have all kinds of customizable settings; you'll even be able to crank it to 144 fps if you have beastly enough hardware, according to PC Gamer. If you're curious how Destiny 2 looks at ultra-HD, you can check out the first-ever 4K screenshots of the game over at Nvidia's GeForce blog.