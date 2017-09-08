The 7 Biggest New Features in Destiny 2

Destiny 2's Biggest Changes

With Destiny 2, Bungie's mega-popular space shooter has evolved in a big way. Destiny 2 is a much more social, accessible game than its predecessor, with a tighter campaign, fresh multiplayer options and new features that allow newbies to be paired up with pros for the game's more challenging missions.

From epic new abilities that let you wield swords, staffs and shields to the graphical benefits of the new PC version, here are 7 big changes to look out for in Destiny 2.

Image Credits: Activision