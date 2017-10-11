Oculus' Untethered PC Headset Is Poised to Take on Microsoft

Oculus is ready to kick off virtual reality's second act and it's clear that the company envisions the future as wireless.



After revealing Oculus Go, the company's first standalone VR headset, Oculus also gave us a look at the latest updates to Project Santa Cruz: a fully wireless PC VR platform. This time, the focus is on the controllers.



At first glance, the Santa Cruz controllers look similar to the Rift's touch controllers. However, they more closely resemble the controllers from Microsoft's upcoming mixed reality headsets. Focusing on inside-out tracking, the Santa Cruz's controllers will feature six-degrees of freedom tracking, which means you can move forward and back, up and down, right and left seamlessly.



Similar to Microsoft's devices, the Santa Cruz controllers are dotted with LEDs. However, Oculus' LEDs are infrared and undetectable to the eye so you're not holding a pair of glowing disco balls. Using Oculus' Constellation tracking system, the four integrated sensors positioned on the exterior of the headset at ultra-wide angles for maximum coverage. The wider area allows for more natural hand movements which is important for a truly immersive experience.

Currently, the Oculus Rift Touch controllers does the best job of bringing your hands into the virtual space. Santa Cruz looks like it's pushing that technology even further, which can only improve the immersion factor that VR tries to deliver.

