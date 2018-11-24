Nvidia Shield TV Is the Most Underrated Streaming Box, and It’s $40 Off for Black Friday Weekend

People who want some gaming punch with their streaming box have always had to pay a little more for the Nvidia Shield TV, but this weekend of discounts is putting a pause to that. From now through the end of Cyber Monday, the Nvidia streaming device is $40 off.

That's right, the Shield TV is now just $139, and it's never been a better time to get this device, which is getting increased support from Google Assistant. So, now, while you game and watch on the Shield TV, you can also order a pizza and use voice commands to identify on-screen actors and actresses, and even check your calendar (we've all missed appointments because of binge-watching Netflix, right?)

