Android 15 could let you force apps into dark mode — what we know

News
By Josh Render
published

Android could change dark modes forever

Android 15
(Image credit: Future)

A recent report has shown that Android 15 could include a toggle to let users force apps into dark mode and do so more effectively than Android's current options 

This new feature, found in a recent Android teardown by Mishaal Rahman at Android Authority, appears to be an evolution of the current setting, called "Override Force Dark," and affects more apps than the current toggle.

The report reveals that the toggle to “make all apps dark” has existed in the code since the Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2 update, but it wasn't visible by default and still isn’t as of the Android 15 Beta 1.2 release. 

During the testing, Android Authority found that the make all apps dark option affected more apps than the current “override force-dark” option. This could mean that the opt-out option that had previously existed has been removed. The new option also has less effect on images, although contrast on certain buttons is still an issue. However, it appears it works much better with certain apps like Fitbit than the current method. 

Comparison of dark mode look on fitbit app, compiled to show off changes by Mishaal Rahman

(Image credit: Mi)

Android 14's current developer setting, “override force-dark,” has been around since Android 10. It was introduced to allow developers to quickly implement a dark theme without having to code one themselves, but it can be inconsistent. 


The second Android 15 beta is expected to be released during Google I/O 2024 in May. While Android 15 sounds pretty dull compared to Apple’s iOS 18, it does seem to still be trying to improve the overall user experience in small ways. Other reports have shown that the new Android version will allow users to dim the screen beyond even the lowest brightness settings, and will offer new security features, including extra security against side-loaded apps.

