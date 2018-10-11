Killer Deal: Get a Free Google Home Mini with Nvidia Shield TV

Gamers interested in cutting the cord can benefit from Walmart's latest promo. The retailer is offering the Nvidia Shield TV with a free Google Home Mini for $179.99. That's $50 cheaper than buying them separately.

The Nvidia Shield TV brings 4K HDR video, Dolby Atmos, and DTS-X surround sound straight to your living room. With support for a multitude of apps like Netflix, Amazon Video, VUDU, YouTube, Sling TV, and Google Play, it's the perfect device for cord cutters.

The Shield TV also has Google Assistant built in, which allows you to ask questions and see the answers on your TV. Access your photos, your calendar, sports scores, and more by saying, "ok, Google." You can also use Google Assistant to hunt down specific movies or TV shows.

As far as gaming is concerned, users can download Android games, stream titles from Nvidia's GeForce Now ($8/month) subscription program, or stream them on a local network through Steam.

Last, but not least, the device also has Google Cast capabilities, so the Shield can cast from your smartphone, tablet, or PC straight to your TV.

Combined, with a free Google Home Mini, Walmart's deal is perfect for everyone from cord cutters to gamers.