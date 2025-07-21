Vizio TVs will now be sold exclusively at Walmart — but they'll have a new name

Vizio TVs are in line to become a private-label brand on Walmart store shelves by year's end, which means they'll exclusively be sold out of the retailer's two mega storefronts, including Walmart and Sam's Club.

Bloomberg broke the news late last week after reviewing an internal company memo. Walmart will fold Vizio into its assortment of 90 other store brands, though it's unclear if it will be renamed onn, Walmart's already existing TV brand.

Vizio's move into the private-label sector is in accordance with Walmart's $2.3B acquisition of the TV maker, officially sealed in December of last year.

Cheap(er) Walmart TVs on the horizon

(Image credit: Vizio)

It's no secret that some of the best Vizio TVs are also some of the best budget TVs on the market, and they're bound to get even cheaper as a Walmart private-label brand. Bloomberg's reporting provides no indication of pricing or the expected rollout date, except for a late 2025 timeframe.

Various models, like the Vizio Quantum Pro and Vizio V-Series sets, are available to purchase at alternative retailers outside of Walmart, including Target and Amazon. But it's not just the physical TVs themselves that Walmart is after.

Where other TV makers, like Hisense, TCL, and Sony, rely on Google TV or Roku OS, Vizio is a unicorn. It makes and runs its own TV interface, called Smartcast, which Walmart bet $2.3B on in its push into the TV shopping experience.

So, while Walmart moves Vizio into a private-label brand, Vizio's Smartcast, which is already being integrated onto existing Walmart onn displays, will be the beating heart of the buyout's success. Increased advertising and shoppable TV experiences, wherein consumers purchase goods straight from their displays, will be the real breadwinners for Walmart.

More ads and in-your-face shopping experiences might not be the most exciting turn of events, but at least this will inevitably lead to the advent of cheaper TVs from Walmart. Onn TVs, while some of the worst displays on the market, can cost as much as $90 to $300. With Vizio's performance gains, they'll be worth considering.

