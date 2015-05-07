Nintendo Rides to Invade Universal Parks

(Image credit: Nick Bush / Tom's Guide)

Your childhood dreams of a Nintendo theme park are about to come true -- sort of. The Japanese gaming giant is teaming up with Universal Parks & Resorts to bring Nintendo-themed attractions to Universal's amusement parks sometime in the future.

Nintendo's official announcement on the partnership is light on specifics, only noting that Universal parks will offer "spectacular, dedicated experiences" that feature the likes of Mario and company. Universal currently has parks in Orlando, Florida; Hollywood, California; Japan and Singapore, though it's not entirely clear if all of them will get the Nintendo treatment.

MORE: Best Nintendo 3DS Games

While we don't know exactly what rides and games Universal and Nintendo are teaming up on, the partnership has tremendous potential. Just imagine playing a real-life game of Mario Kart with your buddies, or wading through Luigi's Mansion as you try to avoid ghosts. Flying through space in a Star Fox simulation would be a blast, and an epic roller-coaster that twists and turns through Bowser's castle seems like a must.

Nintendo could also opt to have an Amiibo scavenger hunt attraction, in which you ravage empty stores in search of the company's ever-elusive plastic figures. On the other hand, you can do that at your local GameStop or Target right now.

Wii U game Nintendo Land might provide some hints as to what to expect, as that title is essentially a virtual theme park that lets players hack through Legend of Zelda mini-games or shoot down enemies in a Metroid-themed attraction, to name a few.

This Universal partnership isn't the only big Nintendo news dropping today (May 7). The company divulged a host of new details about its colorful Wii U shooter Splatoon, which arrives May 29, and announced a full-year profit for the first time in four years thanks to hits like Pokemon: Alpha Sapphire, Super Smash Bros. and its recently revamped New Nintendo 3DS hardware.

There's no word on when Nintendo will invade Universal studios, but, when it does, we look forward to going hands-on with the Big N's properties like never before.

Mike Andronico is an Associate Editor at Tom's Guide. He's already lining up for the inevitable Pokemon safari ride. Follow Mike @MikeAndronico. Follow us @TomsGuide, on Facebook and on Google+.