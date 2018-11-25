Cyber Monday Deal: Ninja Smart Screen Blender Hits Lowest Price Ever

This Walmart Cyber Monday deal is for anyone who wants to make delicious smoothies and frozen drinks at home. For a limited time, you can get the Ninja Smart Screen Blender (CT650) for the low price of $79.99. Normally priced at $129.99, this deal saves you $50 off the blender's list price.

It's the best price we could find for this blender and the lowest price we've ever seen for it all year. Alternatively, Amazon has the same Cyber Monday deal.

With its 72-ounce pitcher, 1000-Watt smart base with touchscreen display, and four Auto-iQ programs, this Ninja blender is the ultimate kitchen countertop appliance. Blend smoothies, frozen drinks, purees, ice cream, and crush ice into snow to recreate restaurant worthy frozen drinks.



There's no telling how long this deal will survive, so don't hesitate to take advantage of this nearly too good to be true Cyber Monday deal.