LG Makes Old New Again with Retro-styled HDTV Set

In the modern age where all our electronic devices (that have screens) are starting to look like the black monolithic slab from a Stanley Kubrick movie, LG is harkening back to the days when televisions set all had a distinct style about them. Of course, that's a bit different now that we're beyond CRT technology, but LG's gone and done it anyway.

This is the 32LN630R, which is a 32-inch 1080p IPS display that has HDMI, USB, and MHL inputs. It also comes with a remote control, but that would take away from all the fun of the real, functional rotary dials and buttons to the right of the screen. The speaker actually lives behind the grill too, though that could mean it's just a monaural affair.

For now it's only available in Korea for around $750, which is a bit steep for size, but it looks like nothing else on the market.

We think it's got a nice flair of nostalgic style and would make a great secondary TV for the kitchen or bedroom. The design looks good at 32-inches – and we wouldn't wish it any larger – but we crave the big monoliths for our living rooms.