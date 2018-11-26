LEGO's Saturn V Rocket is an Astronomically Low $74 for Cyber Monday

That's one small step for Cyber Monday, one giant leap for savings. The Lego Saturn V kit—a model of the rocket that took the Apollo astronauts to the Moon—is on sale for $78.74 for Cyber Monday. That's a discount of $41 for a set that's been hard to find.



Update: Sadly, this deal is no longer available.

The Saturn V kit is made of 1,969 pieces to commemorate the year NASA astronauts first stepped foot on the Moon. It also separates into three sections, and also comes with a moon lander tucked inside the nose cone. The model stands about three feet tall when fully assembled, but fortunately you don't need to be a rocket scientist to put it together.



