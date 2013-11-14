Injustice: Ultimate Edition - What's Changed for PS4

(Image credit: WB Games)

Popular DC Comics-based fighting game "Injustice: Gods Among Us" has made its way to the PlayStation 4, making it the first virtual fisticuffs experience of the next generation of gaming consoles.

The PS4 port is largely the same NetherRealm Studios game that debuted for current-gen consoles in April, but there are a few bonuses for those who play the $60 fighter on Sony's new hardware.

PS4 owners get the "Ultimate Edition" of Injustice, which was also just released for PlayStation Vita, PS3, PC and Xbox 360. This version packs into the box all of the downloadable content released for the game since April, including a slew of alternate costumes and new fighters such as Batgirl, General Zod and "Mortal Kombat" star Scorpion. PS4 players get exclusive dibs on Black Adam's "New 52" costume.

Although "Injustice: Ultimate Edition" for PS4 runs on next-gen hardware, the game has only made a slight graphical leap. Running at 60 frames per second at 1080p, animations look a bit more fluid than they did on current-generation consoles, which was especially noticeable as Superman punched Hawkgirl all the way into space.

Green Lantern and Nightwing's outfits looked bright and detailed on PS4, but the overall look isn't as jaw-dropping as on true next-gen games such as "Killzone: Shadow Fall."

"Injustice" on PS4 retains its accessible-yet-deep combat system, which consists of three attack buttons, a character-specific trait button and inputs for interacting with the environment. The PS4 version takes advantage of the Dual Shock 4 controller's touchpad, as players can opt to use swipe controls in select mini-games throughout the story and S.T.A.R. Labs modes.

We played a mini-game consisting of slashing away at falling rocks as Deathstroke, and while the touchpad added a new level of interactivity, we still prefer the precision of the controller's standard buttons.

Since the touchpad is a button itself, we found ourselves occasionally pausing the game by accident when trying to destroy the meteors headed for our character's face.

One major incentive to picking up "Injustice: Ultimate Edition" for PS4 is the hardware's sharing functionality, which allows users to capture gameplay, take screenshots and stream live to online video platforms UStream and Twitch.

After tapping the Dual Shock 4's Share button in the midst of battle, we were immediately brought to a menu that allowed us to trim our last few minutes of footage and post our clip on Facebook.

Because capturing and sharing gameplay footage on current-gen consoles typically requires gamers to buy a game-capture device, hardcore "Injustice" players can look forward to sharing their best matches with only a few button taps on PS4.

"Injustice: Gods Among Us: Ultimate Edition" launches alongside the PS4 on Nov. 15. WB Games has yet to announce an Xbox One version.

