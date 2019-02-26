Hulu Just Dropped to $6 Per Month to Lure Netflix Fans

Feb. 26 Update: This story has been updated per Hulu's new pricing going into effect today.

Today, Hulu's new, cheaper pricing goes into effect, with its entry-level package dropping by $2, from $7.99 to $5.99, as if to tempt Netflix subscribers whose bills are going up.

Alongside this tweak, though, comes a price change that Hulu + Live TV users won't be happy to hear.

Hulu's 2019 Pricing

Plan

Netflix Standard

Hulu

Hulu + Live TV

New monthly price

$12.99

$5.99

$44.99

Previous monthly price

$10.99

$7.99

$39.99



Yes, that's right, as of today, Hulu with Live TV costs $44.99 per month, with a $5 price hike from the current $39.99 monthly rate. Hulu announced these changes in a blog post that didn't highlight what the changes are, only that the pricing is new.

That's right Hulu will now cost $7 cheaper than Netflix's most popular Standard package, which is the cheapest Netflix plan with HD content. The $5 price hike for Hulu + Live TV brings that service to the same rate as PlayStation Vue, and leaves YouTube TV ($40 per month), DirecTV Now ($40 per month) and Sling TV ($25 per month) as the cheaper streaming options.

These changes come as Disney+ is lurking in the shadows, ready to poach audiences away with its original programming, including a Marvel Cinematic Universe-based series starring Tom Hiddleston as Loki.