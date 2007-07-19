How Good Is Apple's Wired iPhone Headset?

Introduction

Apple’s headset for the iPhone on the left; Rivet International’s headset on the right.

Most of the earbud or earbud and microphone headsets included with music and video players and phones aren’t very good. In my review of the iPhone, I talked some about the headset included with the device. I was pretty impressed with the performance of the earbuds and mic.

The recessed headset jack is on the left side of the iPhone. That’s the sleep/power switch on the right side.

Rivet International has released one of the first third party headsets for the iPhone. You might be asking yourself, what makes a headset, a headset for the iPhone? The answer is simple. You can’t plug most phone headsets into the recessed headset jack on the iPhone. The opening is too small to admit standard .125" plugs with their "gigantic" surrounding plastic covers.

The plug on left fits into the iPhone’s recessed headset jack. The one on the right doesn’t.

I should note that you can buy a little adapter for around $10 that lets you plug any .125" plug into the iPhone. That opens a Pandora’s Box of interesting headsets that we can explore in the future.

OK, so you can plug the Rivet headset directly into an iPhone. What’s it like using the Rivet headset compared to using the headset Apple supplies with the iPhone? Read on.

