Give Me Games! Episode 6: Super Smash Mordor

Last week saw the release of two of the year's biggest games: the ultra-violent, Orc-slaying simulator Shadow of Mordor, and the equally violent, but much more adorable, Super Smash Bros. for 3DS. We've spent countless hours playing both games, and we're ready to tell you all about them on this week's Give Me Games!

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor is an ambitious new action game set in the Lord of the Rings universe, packing fluid combat, gorgeous visuals and the unique Nemesis System, which allows for dynamic interactions between you and your unsavory Orc enemies. Is this the best Lord of the Rings game yet? Fresh off of his full review, staff writer Marshall Honorof has the verdict.

If gruesome monster-stabbing isn't your thing, you can always go with Super Smash Bros. for 3DS, the first portable installment in Nintendo's beloved mascot fighting game. After weeks of battling each other (and the 3DS' unforgiving control stick), staff writer Sam Rutherford is ready to tell you whether Smash has made a graceful transition to Nintendo's portable platform.

You can stream Give Me Games! (audio only) in the media player above, or download the track for free on SoundCloud.

Give Me Games! Episode 6 Cast:

Mike Andronico (@mikeandronico)

Marshall Honorof (@marshallhonorof)

Sam Rutherford (@samrutherford)

Produced by Chris Hutton (@chris_journo)

Edited by Alex Cranz (@alexhcranz)

