Fixed-Lens Fujifilm X100T Challenges Mirrorless Cameras

Old camera categories are falling away. Even many point-and-shoots offer advanced shooting controls. And having a non-removable no longer automatically qualifies a camera as a point-and-shoot.

Moving into the top position in Fuji’s X100-series of advanced compact cameras, the 16MP X100T is a $1300 camera with a fixed f/2.0, 23mm (35mm-equivalent) lens. Like other advanced compact cameras, the X100T is designed for those who want sophisticated controls in a smaller body. While a single, fixed lens may sound awfully limiting, this focal length is a good for all-around everyday use, whether for family get togethers or street photography. And the larger APS-C sensor puts it on par with Fujifilm's mirrorless cameras for imaging power.

MORE: Best Bridge Cameras

New for this model is an advanced Hybrid Viewfinder that offers electronic and optical rangefinder options, where you see the scene directly through the viewfinder rather than as a mirror view of what is on the LCD. The camera is also more rugged than before, with the top and bottom constructed of die-cast magnesium. Controls have been expanded, and the camera now offers 7 customizable Fn (function) buttons so you can set up it up to quickly access the features and functions that you use most often.

Like the recently announced Fujifilm X30, the X100T adds Fuji’s Classic Chrome film simulation mode to mimic the look and feel of slide film, with rich color reproduction. The camera now has a 1/3200 second shutter speed using the camera’s electronic shutter for quiet performance.

Writer and photographer Theano Nikitas has been covering photography for almost 20 years and has reviewed hundreds of digital cameras as well as other digital imaging hardware and software. Follow her @TNikitas1and on Google+. Follow us @TomsGuide, on Facebook and on Google+.