Google has added push notifications to its Drive app, letting users know when someone has sent them documents, spreadsheets and other files. This update works for both iOS and Android versions of the Drive, which has also been updated so that file owners can get alerts when users request access to files or folders.

While notifications for newly shared documents isn't listed in the release notes for this version of the Drive app, we have noticed that you can force quit the app in the Android or iOS app switcher and re-open it to get access to the new feature. Google announced the new feature in a blog post that details other new features for the Drive app on Android, including document access requests and approval.

How To Enable Push Notifications for Google Drive



1. Open the Google Drive app and tap on the menu button in the upper left corner.

2. Select Notifications from the menu. If you don't see Notifications, try closing Drive using the iOS or Android app switcher, and repeat step 1, it may reveal the option.

3. Tap Turn On to enable push notifications.

4. Select OK to approve push notifications being sent from Drive.