Doritos to Give You a Chance to be a Pro Gamer

Ahh Doritos, a staple of the video gamer snacking roster. Now the chipmaker is bringing together mild-mannered video gamers with the professional side of the industry. Doritos and Major League Gaming (MLG) today unveiled the Pro-Gaming Combine, which the companies bill as the first-ever nationwide skills challenge in competitive video gaming history.

Starting tonight at 7 p.m. EST, aspiring video game pros can log on to www.doritoscombine.com and purchase team passes from MLG for the debut Doritos MLG Pro-Gaming Combine in Nashville, TennesseeMarch 26-28, 2010. Passes for individual players go on sale at 7:00 pm ET on Wednesday, February 24, 2010.

The following dates and locations are:

May 14-16, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois

July 23-26, 2010 in Denver, Colorado

October 15-17, 2010 in Washington, DC

"The partnership with MLG began last year with the goal of bringing pro football's combine concept to the competitive video game world," said Rudy Wilson, vice president, marketing, Frito-Lay.

At the Combine, will be scouted by MLG Scout Team and total of eight winners will be chosen, which will consist of the top four-person team and four individual players. Each winner will receive:

$500 cash prize

Roundtrip airfare of up to $500 per trip to attend the MLG Pro Circuit Event and National Championship Competition (pending eligibility for Doritos Finals Event)

3-days lodging to attend the MLG Pro Circuit Event; team pass; ability to play on a Feature Station

Free entry into the Halo 3 Pro Circuit Event; opportunity to purchase reserved team pass

Profile page on Doritos MLG Pro-Gaming Combine Web site

The ability to play on a Feature Station at the upcoming Pro Circuit Competition

Gaming prize package, including Astro Gaming Headset, Flip Video Camera and more

Combine winner jersey

"Like any other sport, the transition from aspiration to 'living the dream' in professional video gaming is very difficult—it takes experience in different competitive environments, training with the better players, hard work, and sometimes a lucky break," said Sundance DiGiovanni, co-founder and chief brand officer of Major League Gaming.