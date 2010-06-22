DMP's Pica200 GPU is Behind Nintendo 3DS

The Nintendo 3DS is official as of this past E3, and even though we don't have pricing or availability yet, we've learned a little bit about what's inside the plastic casing.

Early rumors had Nvidia's Tegra inside Nintendo's upcoming handheld, but it's been now revealed that it's a GPU from Digital Media Professionals called the Pica200.

The specifications for it are as follows, according to 1UP:

Frame buffer: Maximum 4095x4095 pixels

Pixel format: RGBA4444, RGB565, RGBA5551, RGBA8888

Vertex program (ARB_vertex_program)

Render to texture

Mipmap

Bilinear texture filtering

Alpha blending

Full-scene antialiasing (2x2)

Polygon offset

8-bit stencil buffer

24-bit depth buffer

Single/Double/Triple buffer

Vertex performance: Maximum 15.3M polygons/sec (at 200MHz)

Pixel performance: Maximum 800M pixels/sec (at 200MHz)

DMP MAESTRO technology: per-pixel lighting, procedural texture, refraction mapping, subdivision primitive, shadow, gaseous object rendering

Want to see what this little GPU is capable of rendering? Check out the video below: