Trending

DMP's Pica200 GPU is Behind Nintendo 3DS

By Digital Entertainment 

This is what's pushing those 3D pixels.

The Nintendo 3DS is official as of this past E3, and even though we don't have pricing or availability yet, we've learned a little bit about what's inside the plastic casing.

Early rumors had Nvidia's Tegra inside Nintendo's upcoming handheld, but it's been now revealed that it's a GPU from Digital Media Professionals called the Pica200.

The specifications for it are as follows, according to 1UP:

  • Frame buffer: Maximum 4095x4095 pixels
  • Pixel format: RGBA4444, RGB565, RGBA5551, RGBA8888
  • Vertex program (ARB_vertex_program)
  • Render to texture
  • Mipmap
  • Bilinear texture filtering
  • Alpha blending
  • Full-scene antialiasing (2x2)
  • Polygon offset
  • 8-bit stencil buffer
  • 24-bit depth buffer
  • Single/Double/Triple buffer
  • Vertex performance: Maximum 15.3M polygons/sec (at 200MHz)
  • Pixel performance: Maximum 800M pixels/sec (at 200MHz)
  • DMP MAESTRO technology: per-pixel lighting, procedural texture, refraction mapping, subdivision primitive, shadow, gaseous object rendering

Want to see what this little GPU is capable of rendering? Check out the video below: