Trending

Killer Deal: Alienware m15 Is Now $580 Off

By Alienware 

Take advantage of the best Alienware m15 deal we've seen while the sale lasts.

Get your trigger finger ready. As part of its Memorial Day Sale, Dell is taking a whopping $580 off one of our favorite Alienware rigs.

Currently, you can get the Alienware m15 for $1,299.99 via coupon "AWAFF580". That's a whopping $580 off and the best price we've seen for this rig. It's also $50 cheaper than our March mention of the same system. (Alienware systems will likely not be on sale during Amazon Prime Day, so rest assured this is a solid deal). 

Alienware m15View Deal

So what kind of beast do you get for $1,299.99? The Editor's Choice laptop is Alienware's latest thin-and-light gaming rig measuring just 0.7 inches thick. It features a 15.6-inch 144Hz 1080p IPS LCD, 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1060 graphics card.

Dell's Memorial Day sale will last through the end of the month, but the discount on the Alienware m15 ends May 25.