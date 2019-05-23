Killer Deal: Alienware m15 Is Now $580 Off

Get your trigger finger ready. As part of its Memorial Day Sale, Dell is taking a whopping $580 off one of our favorite Alienware rigs.

Currently, you can get the Alienware m15 for $1,299.99 via coupon "AWAFF580". That's a whopping $580 off and the best price we've seen for this rig. It's also $50 cheaper than our March mention of the same system. (Alienware systems will likely not be on sale during Amazon Prime Day, so rest assured this is a solid deal).

So what kind of beast do you get for $1,299.99? The Editor's Choice laptop is Alienware's latest thin-and-light gaming rig measuring just 0.7 inches thick. It features a 15.6-inch 144Hz 1080p IPS LCD, 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1060 graphics card.

Dell's Memorial Day sale will last through the end of the month, but the discount on the Alienware m15 ends May 25.