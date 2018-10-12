What Is DC Universe? Price, Shows, Release Date and More

October 12 Update: This story has been updated per the premiere of Titans.

Before Disney can put all of the Marvel content on its own upcoming streaming service in 2019, DC's launched its own super-service. Currently delivering its first major show to members, DC Universe provides streaming TV, movies and more, and at a price that's competitive with Netflix.

How much does DC Universe cost?

DC offers Universe for $7.99 per month, or $74.99 per year (a 20-percent discount). Each option starts with a 7-day free trial.

What shows and movies will DC Universe carry?

Titans — a dark, gritty version of Teen Titans, starring Robin and other heroes — is the flagship show of DC Universe, and premiered on October 12. Future shows will include Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, Young Justice: Outsiders and Harley Quinn. DC expects to spread these shows out so it can run one new episode per week.

In order to promote its new content, DC Universe will feature DC Daily, which will be hosted by a variety of personalities, including Kevin Smith, who helmed its inaugural broadcast on August 29. The series will give audiences a behind-the-scenes view of the network's original content, including set tours.



DC Universe will also carry the brand's modern animated movies, such as Batman: The Dark Knight Returns and Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox. The service will also include DC's rich history of films and shows, such as the Christopher Reeves-starring Superman movie, Tim Burton's Batman, the Linda Carter Wonder Woman series and Batman: The Animated Series.

DC Universe won’t include DCEU films such as Wonderwoman, or CW TV shows such as Flash, in its monthly price, but users will be able to rent or purchase those for an additional fee.

Where will you watch DC Universe?

The service will stream to Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Chromecast, as well as Macs and PCs, and iOS and Android devices. Whether the desktop, Android and iOS users will watch on apps or web browsers is to be announced.

MORE: The Biggest Trailers of Comic-Con

Does DC Universe also include digital comic books?

DC Universe is earning its name as a service, as DC's also packing its comic books in as well. DC's marketing materials emphasize titles such as All-Star Superman, Trinity and The New Teen Titans, and note that the iconic Action Comics #1 is included. The Verge claims the offering will consist of "a select offering of 2,000 to 3,000 titles."

And DC wants you to read these comics on your TV, as it's introducing a panel-by-panel reading mode, similar to what Comixology and other comics apps offer. While I don't see this method of comic-book reading taking off as a new standard, there's a slideshow mode that advances panels at pre-set intervals. The comic books have been remastered for 4K displays, so they should look fantastic.

But wait, there's more?

DC wants its fans to live in the DC Universe, which will also feature forums for fan discussion, where users will be able to "connect with creators." If you're concerned these forums being another place for the worst folks of the fandom to bully each other, According to The Verge, DC's already aware of the possibility, and will apply the lessons and forum moderation techniques it learned from its DC All Access app.

You'll also get the opportunity to buy exclusive merch from DC Universe, such as upcoming Justice League Animated Series action figures.

Credit: DC/YouTube