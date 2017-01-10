Oculus VR Bundle Knocks $150 Off Gaming Desktop

CyberPower's latest PC stands to give you a solid VR experience for an affordable price. That is, as long as you're willing to buy an Oculus Rift at the same time. The creatively named "Gamer Ultra VR" desktop is $649 on its own from Amazon and Best Buy, but drops to $499 if you buy it in a bundle with the Rift for a grand total of $1,099.98.

The PC comes with an AMD Radeon RX 470 with 4GB of VRAM, a 4.2-GHz AMD FX-4350 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 1 TB HDD. It isn't the most powerful machine out there, but its VR ready out of the box for a fairly affordable price. With the Oculus Rift thrown in, $1,099 is a fairly low price to get started with a VR headset and PC.

The bundle doesn't include the $199 Touch controllers for the Oculus Rift, but you'll still be able to play games with a standard controller.

There is a cheaper option out there: PlayStation VR. A $299 PlayStation 4 Slim, $399 headset, $59 camera and $70 for two controllers is still cheaper at $827 for the whole package. That being said, you won't get the same visual fidelity as the Rift and you'll only be able to play games that run on PS4, as opposed to the wider VR library currently available on PCs.

$1,099 sounds like a lot, but for a VR headset and a desktop that can handle most AAA games (though perhaps not as their highest settings), you're square in bargain territory. Soon, you may even be able to get a VR-ready PC and headset for less than a grand.