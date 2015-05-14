Chromecast Adds Fresh Apps, New CBS and Fox Shows

Just in time for the lazy summer months, Google's Chromecast streaming stick has gained a handful of new apps and popular shows. Starting today (May 14), Chromecast owners can stream new content from apps such as CBS All Access and Fox Now, and can snack on free live video via the Pluto TV and Haystack apps.

The Chromecast-compatible CBS All Access app now features The Big Bang Theory and NCIS, while home-improvement addicts can spend the season binging on Property Brothers and Fixer Upper. You can now catch up on mega-popular Fox hit Empire on the Fox Now app, or embrace your irreverent side with the latest episodes of Louie on FX Now.

MORE: Best Apps for Google Chromecast

In addition to new shows, Chromecast now offers an app for Pluto TV, which offers live TV at no cost. Instead of offering specific networks, Pluto TV provides curated channels such as Headline News, Sports Highlights and Movie Trailers, all of which pull together content from free online video services such as YouTube and Bloomberg News. There are also dedicated music video channels for specific artists and genres.

Pluto TV is joined by Haystack, which works similarly, but focuses on bringing you streaming news video. Haystack pulls from sources such as CNN, Fox, The Associated Press and MSNBC, and delivers national and local news, sports highlights and updates from the tech and gaming realms.

These new Chromecast apps join a growing software roster that includes favorites such as YouTube, Hulu Plus, HBO Go, Netflix and Plex. Google has yet to revamp its $30 streaming stick since it was first released in 2013, though the software giant may discuss a potential successor at its I/O conference in June, just in time to compete with the rumored Apple TV refresh.

Mike Andronico is an associate editor at Tom's Guide. Follow Mike @MikeAndronico. Follow us@TomsGuide, on Facebook and on Google+.