Cadillac CTS-V Sports Wagon: The Best American Car You Can Buy Today

You could be thinking about a Corvette Grand Sport or ZR-1. But we tell you that it is a station wagon that you really want. Seriously. I am not kidding.

Stations wagons have about as much sex appeal to Americans as tight speedos. They just aren't very attractive on our streets. We have had some pretty decent station wagons here over the past decade - think about the BMW Touring 5-series, for example. Unfortunately, here is a negative perception that is closely tied to the ugly 1980s Ford and Chevrolet wagons that sticks as much as the dirty diesel engine image. This car, however, has everything to redefine the perception of the station wagon.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2