'Boob Jam' Game Development Challenge Receives Support

What is a Boob Jam?

An official promotional image for 'Lightning Returns' from Square Enix.

It's no surprise that videogame characters are designed to be attractive — or that attractiveness is often engineered from a straight white male's perspective.

That means breasts. Large, voluptuous, bouncy breasts. Videogames' preponderance of well-endowed women has even created a new term — "breast physics" — to describe the process of engineering breasts to jiggle — if not realistically, at least appealingly.

But it's time to get real: Breasts are a lot more than just sexy; they can be a serious health risk. They can be a liability in athletics, or just a factor in whether a shirt fits or not. And, they can be really, really annoying.

It seems that games writer Jenn Frank was thinking of that latter reason when she tweeted earlier this week (July 30) that "I'm gonna make a game called "Final Reality," and it's gonna be about how I just accidentally smeared tons of deodorant all over my left [breast]."

A minute later, she tweeted, "What if you had to watch a sexy videogame character also buy bras, cry softly when she can't find one that fits and go in for mammograms?"

More—“Bayonetta 2” Is Exactly What the Wii U Needs.

Within 24 hours, Frank's tweets had received so many positive responses and suggestions for boob-based games that she decided to make a game jam, or a game development challenge, around the idea.

The purpose of "Boob Jam," as the challenge is titled, is to have videogame developers and creators make a videogame that deals with an aspect of female breasts other than the fact that they're sexy and fun to look at.

Within the next 24 hours, Frank had received such an overwhelmingly positive reaction, including many suggestions for games or game features, that she and several friends realized there was something to the idea.

And in the few days since the game design "Boob Jam" first sprouted, the concept has been developing quickly.