Best Memorial Day Tech Deals: Amazon Echo, Google Home and More

Memorial Day is here and retailers from Amazon to Walmart are celebrating with the best deals of the year. Sure, Amazon Prime Day is on the horizon, but Memorial Day comes first, so we're rounding up the best Memorial Day tech deals you can buy right now.

Like any major holiday, you're bound to find some fake deals, so you'll want to follow our guidelines for spotting and avoiding fake deals. Otherwise, here are the best Memorial Day tech deals on our favorite gear.

Top 5 Best Deals Today

MS Xbox One X Console

Walmart

From the latest iPad to an excellent Nintendo Switch deal, Walmart has a wide mix of tech currently on sale.

Apple

It's a good time to be an Apple fanboy. Multiple Apple gear is on sale for Memorial Day, from the Apple Watch Series 4 to the 2018 MacBook Air. The Apple Watch Series 4 has been on sale before, but right now all models (with the exception of one) are currently $50 off. That's the best Apple Watch sale we've seen period.

Apple's laptops are also on sale. Currently, you can get:

Make sure to check our guide to the best Apple deals to see what other Apple kit is on sale right now.

Dell / Alienware

Heads up, gamers. Dell's Memorial Day Sale takes a whopping $580 off one of our favorite Alienware rigs. Currently, you can get the Alienware m15 for $1,299.99 via coupon "AWAFF580". That's a whopping $580 off and it's cheaper than our March mention of the same system by $50. It features a 15.6-inch 144Hz 1080p IPS LCD, 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1060 graphics card. This deal ends May 25.

Lenovo

Lenovo is taking from 20% to 48% off select ThinkPads during its Memorial Day Sale. One of the sale's highlights — and one of our favorite ThinkPads — is the ThinkPad X1 Extreme, which is selling for $1,394.25 via coupon code "THINKMEMORIAL". It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.5GHz Core i5-8400H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1050 Ti video card.

The sale also include IdeaPads, Yoga laptops, and select gaming rigs from Lenovo's Legion series.

Amazon

Amazon has an exclusive deal for students. College students who sign up a free 6-month trial of Prime Student can get a $4.99 Echo Dot. Students will receive a promo notification via e-mail 48 hours after starting their Prime Student trial. They will then have 6 free months of Prime Student before being charged $59/annually for membership. (You can cancel before your free trial runs out). Amazon's deal ends May 25 at 2:59am ET.

Other Amazon devices on sale include:

Best Buy

If Google's new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are on your radar, Best Buy has the current best deal. Both phones are $100 off and come with a $100 Best Buy eGift card when you purchase and activate your phone on the same day.

Home Depot

Nothing says Memorial Day like a new grill or outdoor tech. Home Depot is taking 10% off select grills and up to 30% off outdoor furniture. We expect the retailer to add smart devices and kitchen gear in the days to comes.

Check back as we update our story with new deals.