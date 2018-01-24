Apple's Third 2018 iPhone Should Be the Best Value

Apple is said to be planning three new iPhones this year. But one of them should stand out from the rest.

(Image credit: Apple)

Several reports this week say that Apple is readying three handsets for 2018, including two that will come with Face ID, OLED displays, and support for 3D Touch, the technology that lets you vary how hard you press on the screen to open different menus. But the third could feature an LCD display measuring 6.1 inches, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told investors this week. He added that the 2018 LCD iPhone won't have 3D Touch.

But there's good news, too.

According to a subsequent report in the China Times, which was earlier reported on by BGR, Apple's LCD iPhone this year will come with a design that mimics that of the iPhone X and should deliver support for Face ID. Better yet, Apple might not use standard LCD tech in the handset.



According to the China Times, which cited sources, Apple is planning to use Japan Display's Full Active LCD technology. The LCDs can come with high resolutions — possibly to the tune of 2,160 x 1,080 — and can be flanked by bezels measuring 0.5mm in thickness. The LCD iPhone, in other words, could come with bezels even thinner than those surrounding the OLED in Apple's iPhone X.

Apple's use of LCDs should also help to keep the price down on the third iPhone model. And although the iPhone X is believed to have sold reasonably well in the fourth quarter, millions still have chosen the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in large part for their affordability.

Apple tends to develop a variety of prototypes on new iPhone models and likely won't need to finalize its decision for months. So it's possible it could modify its design plans between now and September, when it's expected to unveil its new handsets.