Alienware's m5550i Notebook Means Business

Introduction

Note: Be sure to check out the two slideshows for this computer. The first is a tour of the M5550i outside and in; the second shows how well the notebook performed in a variety of business and graphics tests.

Alienware is not a notebook vendor that you would typically expect to see in office environments. That’s not to say that Alienware doesn’t make notebooks that wouldn’t fit into office environments as an alternative to the drab notebooks that inhabit most workspaces.

The Alienware Area-51 m5500i is such a beast, one that wouldn’t embarrass you at a LAN party, as a business notebook, and one that also would earn you more than a few second looks in an office.

If you’re thinking you’ve seen a review on Tom’s Hardware for the Area-51 m5500i, you’d be correct. Back in December a reader wrote a review of this notebook albeit with different specs than our current test and without the benefit of GearDigest’s testing lab environment. In the first review the Area-51 m5550 was loaded with an Intel Core 2 Duo Processor (T5500) at 1.66 GHz, 1 GB DDR2 SDRAM 667 MHz (2 DIMMS) and a 256 MB NVIDIA Geforce Go 7600 graphics processor.

This time around we’ve got the Area-51 m5500i with the most powerful Intel Core 2 Duo chip currently shipping (the T7600 @ 2.33 GHz, 4 MB L2-Cache, FSB667). And, the notebook is jammed with 2 GB of RAM.

In the first slideshow listed below we’ll take a visual tour of the exterior and interior of the Alienware Area-51 m5550i. In the performance slideshow we subject the Area-51 m5550i to barrage of benchmarking tests to lay bare the facts on how well this notebook performs.

Slideshows:

