Vuzix's 3D Headgear Creates Virtual 75-inch Display

Monday Vuzix launched its Wrap 1200VR, a 2D/3D headset that supposedly offers the equivalent to watching 3D content on a 75-inch display from 10 feet away. But unlike Sony's recently-announced HMZ headset, Vuzix's offering doesn't look like a visor ripped out of the X-Men comics, but rather a cool set of shades with built-in earphones... for the PC or console.

"The Wrap 1200VR allows our customers to step into another world, creating an immersive gaming or movie watching experience," said Paul Travers, CEO Vuzix Corporation. "With new tracking sensor technology and improved WVGA displays that support resolutions of up to 1280 x 720 (720p), the Wrap 1200VR provides the best consumer level VR solution available today."

According to Vuzix, the headset supports the latest side-by-side 3D video format and uses a new head-tracking technology called Wrap Tracker 6TC (with compass). This tech includes 9 sensors that work together to create a 3-degree of freedom solution with automatic drift compensation. The 1200VR is even supported by more than 100 titles for 3D video and/or head tracking including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Fallout 3, F.E.A.R and more.

"The Wrap 1200VR is the only consumer virtual reality system featuring individual focus for each eye and has optics that allow the user to position the displays to match the user’s IPD (Interpupillary Distance or eye separation)," the company said monday. "This enables optimum display positioning in front of each eye (much like binoculars) to ensure the best user viewing experience possible. Like other Wrap models, the 1200VR fits comfortably over most prescription eyeglasses."

Monday Vuzix said the 3D specs connect to virtually any graphics card installed a desktop or laptop computer sporting Windows 7, Vista and XP (32 and 64-bit versions) via VGA, DVI and USB 2.0 ports. Optional interfaces also enable the Wrap 1200VR to connect to component video devices like the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 consoles.

The Vuzix Wrap 1200VR is available now at www.vuzix.com for $599.99. The full list of specs can be seen here.