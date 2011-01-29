Stephen King's Dark Tower Game in the Works?

There's no question that Stephen King's 7-volume Dark Tower series is one of the biggest epics of our time, possibly ranked up there with J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings and Robert Jordan's Wheel of Time. Naturally it stands to reason that Hollywood sees this as an opportunity to generate mountains of revenue, creating an entire multimedia enterprise spanning film, TV and video game adaptions.

According to Ain't It Cool News, an unnamed studio is planning to produce three Dark Tower movies for theaters, the first one hitting the big screen on May 13, 2013. The TV series will reportedly link together the stories between each of the films. "There is no green light in place yet, as the scripts are not done, which means the budgets are not done, but Universal is giving very strong support," said the Hollywood informant.

Unfortunately, the report doesn't spill the beans on the planned Dark Tower "game component," only indicating that said component will "further utilize elements from the books." At this point, the gaming aspect will likely span various genres to meet the needs of the gaming audience. Preferably the Dark Tower series should incorporate a MMORPG that allows fans of Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger to live Steven King's unique universe day in and day out. Just look at the success of Turbine's Lord of the Rings Online (LOTRO) MMORPG.

Eurogamer adds to the initial news from Ain't It Cool News, reporting that Ron Howard has signed on to direct the three movies. He's also reportedly looking to Christian Bale to take the lead (Roland?). Until more is revealed in regards to the entire franchise, fans can currently play a Flash-based game called Discordia over on Stephen King's Dark Tower website, originally launched in 2009. The second chapter is slated to go live in Q2 2011.

What do you think? Would Stephen King's Mid-World make a great MMORPG?