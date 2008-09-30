WD ShareSpace NAS Brings IT Home

ShareSpace—WD’s Digital Stronghold
The small-but-beefy ShareSpace has been bulked up with four terabytes of storage space (a two-terabyte version is also available), and tricked out with lots of management features, but its not supposed to require the elite touch of an IT support staff. In short, the ShareSpace is supposed to be its own muscle.
The ShareSpace looks, quite literally, looks like a hell storm-proof safe that might be stuffed full of rubies, diamonds, deeds, and identification papers. It weighs nearly 11 pounds, but has been compacted into a 6.3 x 7.8-inch footprint only 7.7-inches tall. Its jewelry-box size and steel-gray exterior easily blend in with any office décor or desk. The thing is nearly invisible, so it’s tough to believe its four drive bays have space to contain approximately 1.5 million digital photographs.
It doesn’t get hot, or make a lot of noise. WD says the ShareSpace contains the company’s GreenPower drives which, according to the company, consume 33% less power than other drives. But while the NAS many not be power-greedy, it demands more attention than it should.
I think this device is very well suited for a media-file-server role for a home network. You don't need high write speed for that, and the read speed looks to be more than adequate for 2 or 3 streams of HD Video. If you try to put this much storage under a TV in an HTPC case, you begin to face heat and noise issues.
Rachel Rosmarin, Editor, Tom's Guide
"I had to dig deep to re-share the ShareSpace’s public folder on a computer after the original mapping had been messed up."
Pretty sure that's in lesson 2 of "Basic Networking for Idiots"
"Or, Raid 0 (little failure protection, but incorporates striping)"
Pretty sure that's NO PROTECTION not "oh just a little bit"
"and if something goes wrong, everything might be affected—scary"
Assuming it's JBOD, you only loose what's on the failed disk, less scary than RAID0.
"Forget about it if you don’t have Windows Server experience"
Or, ya know, maybe a little more accurately, if you don't have an actual AD environment. In which case you would be completely mental to use something like this.
This is probably the single worst review I've ever seen on Toms.
BTW, windows has a built in FTP client, it's called Internet Explorer. DOH!
These things are plugged in and on all the time. The true price of ownership has to take into account the number of kilowatt hours per year you're going to use to run it.
Thanks for your comment. Most of your criticisms here seem to focus on your opinion that networking knowledge SHOULD be required to use a product like the one in this review. I disagree. Western Digital is marketing this product to people with No Experience of this kind. My review aimed to point out that a person without this experience and knowledge might struggle with certain tasks. For instance, drive mapping is not a skill most basic PC users have ever learned. This product aims to make the drive mapping function easy, but did not work on a second attempt, meaning someone had to know how to map manually. And, why would a HOME USER have an Active Directory environment? Perhaps you should reserve your criticisms for WD's marketing department?
Rachel Rosmarin, Editor of Tom's Guide
Luke D,
This is an excellent idea. I will look into power consumption tests to see if they are feasible for our Tom's Guide test lab.
All the best,
Rachel Rosmarin, Editor of Tom's Guide