WD ShareSpace NAS Brings IT Home

By ,

Western Digital's new ShareSpace NAS comes equipped with 4TB and three flavors of RAID, but is it too complicated for a home or tiny office?

ShareSpace—WD’s Digital Stronghold

The small-but-beefy ShareSpace has been bulked up with four terabytes of storage space (a two-terabyte version is also available), and tricked out with lots of management features, but its not supposed to require the elite touch of an IT support staff. In short, the ShareSpace is supposed to be its own muscle.

The ShareSpace looks, quite literally, looks like a hell storm-proof safe that might be stuffed full of rubies, diamonds, deeds, and identification papers. It weighs nearly 11 pounds, but has been compacted into a 6.3 x 7.8-inch footprint only 7.7-inches tall. Its jewelry-box size and steel-gray exterior easily blend in with any office décor or desk. The thing is nearly invisible, so it’s tough to believe its four drive bays have space to contain approximately 1.5 million digital photographs.

It doesn’t get hot, or make a lot of noise. WD says the ShareSpace contains the company’s GreenPower drives which, according to the company, consume 33% less power than other drives. But while the NAS many not be power-greedy, it demands more attention than it should.

26 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 30 September 2008 21:41
    Why give a NAS to somebody who clearly has no idea what RAID 0 is. Tom's is loosing its air of authority with every word she types.
  • TeraMedia 30 September 2008 21:55
    25c per GB (36c in RAID 0; I think author inverted the math?) is really pretty good for storage. If the included drives are the RAID-ready WD1000FYPS drives ($210 ea on newegg, OEM), then the cost of the empty system is only $159. So for $159 you get all of the rest of the system you need for a file server with pretty large storage capacity.

    I think this device is very well suited for a media-file-server role for a home network. You don't need high write speed for that, and the read speed looks to be more than adequate for 2 or 3 streams of HD Video. If you try to put this much storage under a TV in an HTPC case, you begin to face heat and noise issues.
  • TeraMedia 30 September 2008 21:56
    (sorry - meant 36c per GB in RAID 5)
  • TeraMedia 30 September 2008 21:59
    Question for Rachel: What model drives are in this thing? Are they the RE2 versions, or just the Caviar Green? The latter cost only $130 ea, which would make the value of this product much less appealing.
  • TeraMedia 30 September 2008 22:06
    Nevermind. These use EACS drives, not FYPS. No longer an interesting product; I don't need to pay $480 for the empty shell with RAID 5 capabilities.
  • Tomsguiderachel 30 September 2008 22:56
    gyrodec2Why give a NAS to somebody who clearly has no idea what RAID 0 is. Tom's is loosing its air of authority with every word she types.Thanks for your comment, Gyrodec2. Please offer a better definition for RAID 0 than the one I used, and I will consider changing the article.

    All the best,

    Rachel Rosmarin, Editor, Tom's Guide
  • michaelahess 30 September 2008 23:06
    gryodec2, +1!

    "I had to dig deep to re-share the ShareSpace’s public folder on a computer after the original mapping had been messed up."

    Pretty sure that's in lesson 2 of "Basic Networking for Idiots"

    "Or, Raid 0 (little failure protection, but incorporates striping)"

    Pretty sure that's NO PROTECTION not "oh just a little bit"

    "and if something goes wrong, everything might be affected—scary"

    Assuming it's JBOD, you only loose what's on the failed disk, less scary than RAID0.

    "Forget about it if you don’t have Windows Server experience"

    Or, ya know, maybe a little more accurately, if you don't have an actual AD environment. In which case you would be completely mental to use something like this.

    This is probably the single worst review I've ever seen on Toms.

    BTW, windows has a built in FTP client, it's called Internet Explorer. DOH!
  • 30 September 2008 23:15
    What's the point of testing a NAS device without testing its power consumption, particularly its idle power, but also its power under load? How is its response time if it's in a low power state? Does it even have a low power state?

    These things are plugged in and on all the time. The true price of ownership has to take into account the number of kilowatt hours per year you're going to use to run it.
  • Tomsguiderachel 30 September 2008 23:18
    michaelahessgryodec2, +1!"I had to dig deep to re-share the ShareSpace’s public folder on a computer after the original mapping had been messed up."Pretty sure that's in lesson 2 of "Basic Networking for Idiots""Or, Raid 0 (little failure protection, but incorporates striping)"Pretty sure that's NO PROTECTION not "oh just a little bit""and if something goes wrong, everything might be affected—scary"Assuming it's JBOD, you only loose what's on the failed disk, less scary than RAID0."Forget about it if you don’t have Windows Server experience"Or, ya know, maybe a little more accurately, if you don't have an actual AD environment. In which case you would be completely mental to use something like this.This is probably the single worst review I've ever seen on Toms.BTW, windows has a built in FTP client, it's called Internet Explorer. DOH!Michaelahess,

    Thanks for your comment. Most of your criticisms here seem to focus on your opinion that networking knowledge SHOULD be required to use a product like the one in this review. I disagree. Western Digital is marketing this product to people with No Experience of this kind. My review aimed to point out that a person without this experience and knowledge might struggle with certain tasks. For instance, drive mapping is not a skill most basic PC users have ever learned. This product aims to make the drive mapping function easy, but did not work on a second attempt, meaning someone had to know how to map manually. And, why would a HOME USER have an Active Directory environment? Perhaps you should reserve your criticisms for WD's marketing department?

    Rachel Rosmarin, Editor of Tom's Guide
  • Tomsguiderachel 30 September 2008 23:20
    Luke DWhat's the point of testing a NAS device without testing its power consumption, particularly its idle power, but also its power under load? How is its response time if it's in a low power state? Does it even have a low power state?These things are plugged in and on all the time. The true price of ownership has to take into account the number of kilowatt hours per year you're going to use to run it.
    Luke D,

    This is an excellent idea. I will look into power consumption tests to see if they are feasible for our Tom's Guide test lab.

    All the best,
    Rachel Rosmarin, Editor of Tom's Guide
