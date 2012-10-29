Amazon Launches Kindle App for Windows 8

Last week, Amazon announced the release of Kindle for Windows 8, a new e-reader app tailored for the blocky new OS. It's now available for free directly from the Windows Store.

"We’re excited that Amazon created a Kindle app designed especially for Windows 8," said John Richards, senior director of Windows App Marketing for Microsoft Corp. "Kindle’s great content ecosystem and immersive experience on Windows 8 make it a great choice for our customers around the world."

Now Windows 8 consumers can enjoy Amazon’s selection of over 1.5 million books, including more than 200,000 exclusive titles. Thanks to Whispersync technology, users can stop reading a book on one device and pick up where they left off on another, as the service automatically syncs a customer’s last page read, bookmarks, notes, and highlights across all of their Kindle devices and Kindle apps.

For this Windows 8 version, Kindle customers can pin their books to the Start screen for instant access to their favorite titles, and search their library and the Kindle store with the Search charm. Customers can even use the Share charm to share favorite passages and recommended books to friends and other apps without leaving the "Kindle experience".

"The Kindle ecosystem offers customers massive selection and the lowest prices, along with hundreds of thousands of books that are only available in the Kindle Store. We’re excited to make the best content selection, along with all of the benefits of the Kindle ecosystem, available on Windows 8," said Dorothy Nicholls, Vice President, Amazon Kindle. "We’re thrilled that leading manufacturers have selected the Kindle ecosystem for pre-load on their new Windows 8 devices."

To get Kindle for Windows 8, download it for free here.