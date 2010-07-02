Iron Man Biker Suit Finally Out and for Sale

Remember that Iron Man Mark V Biker Suit we featured a couple of weeks ago? It's finally on sale, at a price way beyond the average Joe's budget. Unfortunately, the functionality is pretty one-dimensional.

Look, we're not asking for a motorcycle suit with repulsors or an arc reactor to power the bike. But using reflectors instead of actual LED lights? That's a wasted opportunity. The entire set costs $1300, but parts of the outfit are sold separately:

Jacket: $599.00 USD

Pants: $422.00 USD

Boots: $198.00 USD

Gloves: $79.00 USD

MasterCard and Visa holders can enter into more debt, courtesy of a 3-payment plan. More info available on the product page.