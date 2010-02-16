VIDEO: HTC's Sexy New Legend, Desire & HD Mini

HTC today launched three new phones, two running Android and one running Windows Mobile 6.5.3. The most talked about is probably the Legend with its AMOLED display and unibody aluminum design. The Desire is pretty much the Nexus One, except it's Flash 10.1 ready and like the Legend, boasts a little joystick trackball instead of the regular trackball. The HD Mini is a stripped down version of the already available HD2. Running Windows Mobile, little is known about the device other than it has a 3.2-inch display. All three boast HTC's new Sense UI.

Check out the videos below. For more on the phones,click here.