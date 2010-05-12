EA Sports Making a FIFA Game for Facebook

It's not unusual for a company to have a Facebook presence, particularly a company who's target demographic typically spends a lot of time online anyway. What is unusual, is that EA has revealed that the next FIFA game will be for Facebook. EA President Peter Moore today blogged about a partnership with Playfish, a social gaming developer that EA purchased last year. This partnership will result in a title called FIFA Superstars, a game that will be played on Facebook.
Moore provided little else in the way of details so it's hard to know what to make of this news. Still, it represents quite a big move for EA so we'll keep an eye on it and update you when we know more.